PRINCETON — Boys and girls high soccer programs all across West Virginia are eager to kick off the 2021 season. The Princeton Senior High School girls soccer program might be more eager than most.
The Tigers girls soccer team will officially begin the new season at midnight tonight, conducting its first practice of the new school year from 12:01 a.m. through 2 a.m. under the lights at Everette K. Bailey Field on the Princeton campus.
The “Midnight Madness” practice is a team tradition the players and coaches are happy to see returning.
“Last year, because of COVID, we didn’t have one,” said Princeton head girls soccer coach Michelle Dye. “This is more of a fun practice. We’ll do their times on a [mile run], and then we just do fun team-bonding activities ... a lot of fun drills ... and we have a good time. Everybody is excited to be there and it being in the middle of the night just kind of adds to it.”
A group of family members will also be on hand, bringing snacks to be enjoyed by the players after the practice session.
“This is just to kind of welcome our season. We go into it with a good attitude. Everybody is positive ... and they don’t seem to dread the running as much,” Dye said.
The Princeton boys soccer team is not part of the Midnight Madness. They’ll begin practice early Monday morning, Dye said. The girls will hold their second practice of the season on Monday afternoon, beginning at 4 p.m. Unlike the boys, they’ll have the option of sleeping in.
“I bet that most of them will roll of bed about 30 minutes before practice is about to start,” Dye quipped.
The Princeton girls’ Midnight Madness tradition started in 2005, but two full years have actually elapsed since the time the Tigers girls held their last nocturnal opening soccer practice. Last year’s was lost to COVID-19 protocols. The 2019 practice was canceled due to inclement weather.
“The year before it actually got canceled because that was the night we had a big monsoon rain,” Dye said. “At about 10 o’clock this horrible rain came and it flooded Mercer Street and a lot of Princeton had some serious flooding.
Another Princeton High School soccer tradition that was lost to preseason COVID-19 protocols last year was the Annual Kick-a-Rama — two days of boys and girls soccer scrimmages at Everette K. Bailey Field that serve to prime the competitive pump for players and fans alike.
“It’s kind of good to see where other teams are in our section. It’s good to see where we are and where we need to get to ... to see what our teams need to work on to get ready for their seasons,” Dye said.
The boys Kick-a-Rama scrimmages will be played on Friday, Aug. 13, beginning at 1 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
1 p.m.-1:40 p.m — Bluefield vs. Mountain Mission; 1:55 p.m.-2:35 p.m. — Mercer Christian Academy vs. Mountain Mission; 2:45 p.m.-3:25 p.m.— Mercer Christian Academy vs. Princeton JV; 3:35 p.m.-4:15 p.m.— Bluefield vs. Shady Spring; 4:25 p.m.-5:05 p.m.— Princeton (Varsity) vs. Mountain Mission; 5:15 p.m.-5:55 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Mercer Christian Academy; 6:05 p.m.-6:45 p.m.— Princeton JV vs. Bluefield; 6:55 p.m.-7:35 p.m.— Princeton (Varsity) vs. Shady Spring; 7:45 p.m.-8:25 — Princeton (Varsity) vs. Mercer Christian Academy.
The girls Kick-a-Rama scrimmages will be played on Saturday, Aug. 14, beginning at 9:15 a.m. The schedule is as follows:
9:15 p.m.-9:50 p.m.— Bluefield vs. Woodrow Wilson; 10 a.m. -10:35 p.m.— Bluefield vs. Midland Trail; 10:45 p.m.-11:20 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Midland Trail; 11:30 p.m.-12:05 p.m.— Bluefield vs. Shady Spring; 12:15 p.m.-12:50 p.m.— Oak Hill vs. Midland Trail; 1 p.m.-1:35 p.m. — Princeton vs. Woodrow Wilson; 1:45 p.m.-2:20 p.m.— Oak Hill vs. Shady Spring; 2:30 p.m.-3:05 p.m.— Princeton vs. Woodrow Wilson; 3:15 p.m.-3:50 p.m.— Princeton vs. Oak Hill.
