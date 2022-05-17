LINDSIDE — Midland Trail jumped firmly into the catbird seat Tuesday in its quest to reach the state softball tournament again.
The Patriots traveled to the home field of James Monroe High and beat the Lady Mavericks 12-4 in six innings to start play in the Class A, Region 3 tournament, which is a best-two-of-three affair.
James Monroe (15-9) parlayed two early errors into the first run of the game, by Chloe Shires, in the first inning. Those were the only errors of the day pinned on Midland Trail (12-10).
The game changed completely at the start of the second stanza when left-handed Layla Thompkins smashed the game’s only home run over the right-field fence.
The next two batters got on base as well and worked their way back to home plate for a 3-1 lead.
The homer “shifted the mentality” of the Patriots, said head coach Candace Young. “We got the negative energy out of us and we were on the right track after that.”
“She nailed it,” Lady Mavs coach Jack Phipps said about Thompkins’ homer. “All the credit to her on that, because that’s where we were pitching her, inside.”
James Monroe freshman pitcher Bryleigh Thomas labored in the circle. She threw 38 pitches in the second inning, the first of three frames in which she delivered 33 or more pitches. She had tossed 143 by the end of the contest.
“She’s a fighter,” Phipps said. “And she’s going to get more control, as she goes.”
It didn’t go well for her in the top of the fourth. The first three Patriots drew bases on balls, and all scored in a five-run back-breaker of an inning. Sydney Sheets drove two of them in with a double to left-center.
Phipps said, “Our bad inning, when we had three walks right off the bat, killed us.”
Thompkins wrapped up the offense for Midland Trail in the sixth. Her hit into center field brought two teammates home, and she continued around the diamond as a result of James Monroe’s fourth and final error.
In their half of that final inning, the Lady Mavs got leadoff singles by Kaydence Weikle and Madison Vass, and both eventually scored. But it wasn’t enough to force a seventh inning.
Thompkins was 3 for 4 at bat for Midland Trail, and the Patriots got five runs out of the bottom third of their batting order.
Senior pitcher Meghan Gill, who stands about 6 feet tall, allowed just one hit in each of her first four innings in the circle, and gave up six hits overall in her complete-game appearance.
Young said, “I can’t say enough great things about her. She threw the ball well, and her defense gives her a lot of confidence.”
For the Lady Mavs, Shannon Phipps turned in a 3-for-3 day at the plate, with a third-inning double that was just a few feet from clearing the center-field perimeter.
The scene now shifts this evening to Midland Trail’s home diamond, where a Patriots victory would conclude the series. A third game, if necessary, would take place on Thursday at Lindside.
Jack Phipps said, “That’s the good thing about playoffs: You get another chance. and our girls are still positive.”
“I truly believe it’s a mental thing, because, the last couple of years, we have not played (as) good with Midland Trail as we have with other people.”
Young said, “Anything can happen. Softball’s that kind of game. …
“We’re going to just come in, and stay humble, and play like we’re down (in the tournament).”
At.H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex
Midland Trail 12, James Monroe 12
Midland Trail ………. 030 513 — 12 8 2
James Monroe …… 100 102 — 4 6 4
Meghan Gill and Sydney Sheets. Bryleigh Thomas and Haley Hunnicutt.
