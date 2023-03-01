GARDNER — Midland Trail finally reached the trails’ end at Gardner.
Nathan Riffe fired up 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds and five assists as the Panthers collected a 67-58 overtime victory versus the visiting Wildcats in Tuesday’s Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 opener at PikeView High School.
“We’d beaten them twice during the regular season but those were both hard-fought games. The old adage that it’s hard to beat a good team three times held true tonight,” said PikeView head coach Colton Thompson.
The Panthers (11-12) outscored the visitors 30-14 over the fourth quarter and overtime period.
“We really made a late push to get back in it,” Thompson said.
David Thomas added 15 points for PikeView, also grabbing six rebounds. Peyton Greer had 12 points and Drew Damewood and Braedon Harvey put up 10 points apiece.
Matt Light had 22 points to pace Midland Trail (13-10) and Eli Campbell added 14 points.
The Panthers will travel to face top-seeded Class AAA juggernaut Shady Spring in Thursday’s sectional championship game.
The homestanding Tigers rolled to a 121-40 victory over Independence in Tuesday’s sectional opener.
“That’s quite the reward for winning the 2-3 game, isn’t it?” quipped Thompson. “But everybody laces them up the same way before the game. All we can do is game plan the best we can and try to play our best game.”
