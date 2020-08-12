BLUEFIELD, Va. — Just last week the Bluefield College football team was expecting to play a football season this fall. On Tuesday the Rams announced that games would be moved to the spring.
The Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division, the division to which Bluefield College football belongs, voted to postpone the fall football season to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a blow but at the same time we’re going to do our very best to make the best of it and we’re just thankful that we are going to have a football season and it’s going to be in the spring, not the fall,” said Bluefield College head football coach Dewey Lusk.
All other fall sports at Bluefield College are still expected to be played on schedule this year since those sports are affiliated with the Appalachian Athletic Conference. Competition within the AAC programs can begin September 15.
The focus of Tuesday’s decision regarding football was about the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport, which superseded the desire to play football this fall.
“We all want to play bad, but at the end of the day you’ve got to look out and administrators have to look out for the safety of our athletes, our coaches and campus community,” Lusk said.
The start of practice had already been delayed two weeks and the first day for games had been pushed back until September 12 — and then again to September 26.
Talking to the team about the decision to push the season to the spring, Lusk focused on the fact that it was something that was dealt to them which they can’t complain about because complaining will not solve the problem.
“You’ve got to hit adversity head on and you’ve got to find solutions to the problems, so right now we have got a football team that is going to practice spring ball in the fall and we’re getting ready to win a championship in 2021 in the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division,” Lusk said.
The Bluegrass Division joined the Appalachian in deciding to postpone the fall football season. The respective administrative councils recommended the decision and the institutions’ presidents voted to confirm that decision. The Sun Division, which is comprised chiefly of Florida schools, decided to play its divisional slate of games beginning Sept 12.
With teams that play football as members of the Mid-South Conference in seven states each division’s administrative council was given the autonomy to make their own decision on whether to play football this fall.
Teams in the Appalachian and Bluegrass are able to play non-conference games or scrimmages this fall.
Dates for the spring schedule will be released once the NAIA has determined when the National Championship will be held.
The Rams will be able to put on pads August 22 but the focus will be on getting the players in shape for the physicality of a college football season.
“Right now we have got to get these kids back into condition and football shape because a lot of them haven’t done anything since February, early March especially the young guys,” Lusk said.
The players began conditioning and weightlifting last Thursday and did three days of it before getting two days off of running and a day without lifting weights to recover.
There are a number of players on the Rams who are set to graduate this December after their final season of college football. That will leave them with a tough decision whether to graduate and enter the workforce or take classes so they can play in the spring.
Lusk thinks most of them will take classes so that they can play their final season as Rams.
“I bet most of them will because of their love for football and their love for Bluefield College but they have some decisions to make and I’ll support whatever decision they make cause I want them to make the best decision for themselves,” Lusk said.
The team will be able to practice all fall to get ready for a spring season after missing the normally spring practice period when sports were shut down in March.
Lusk is confident that the players will overcome this challenge and come out better on the other side.
“These kids are resilient and they’re going to work hard because they love football and they love Bluefield College, they want to win, so we will get through it,” Lusk said.
