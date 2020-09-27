In this file photoPrinceton Rays manager Danny Sheaffer and Bluefield Blue Jays manager Luis Hurtado meet with the umpires at the plate prior to an Appalachian League Mercer Cup game at Bowen Field, on July 29, 2019. With the Appalachian League set to become a summer collegiate league next year it will also mean the end of the Mercer Cup as it is known. Princeton and Bluefield will have teams in the league and are working on something else for the winner of the season series.