BLUEFIELD — Mercer, Monroe and McDowell counties are all green in the Saturday evening update of the color-coded map for school and school activities by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources of school re-entry metrics.
That means all three of of the counties can play athletic events this upcoming week with immediate household members and grandparents in attendance.
No county in the state is in red but two are in orange and five in gold meaning a few local games have been canceled as a result.
The PikeView football team was scheduled to host Oak Hill but that game cannot take place with Fayette County in gold only allowed to play teams in their county or other gold counties. River View’s trip to Wyoming East is off the schedule with Wyoming County in gold.
James Monroe was not scheduled to play this week but will travel to Nicholas County Friday night as it only played its first game of the season this past Friday.
In soccer PikeView will host Princeton Tuesday for a doubleheader with the boys and girls teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.