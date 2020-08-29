BLUEFIELD — Schools in Mercer and McDowell counties will be able to have their first athletic competitions in most fall sports this week as the Saturday night update by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources of school re-entry metrics had both counties in yellow.
In the four-color metrics yellow allows counties to have games and practices occur while in orange only practices can take place for the week and in red, which Monroe County is in, athletics are suspended.
Volleyball and soccer matches are set to start on Sept. 2 and can go a ahead with Sept. 3 the first day for football games.
Attendance policies in yellow mean that only parents of athletes and coaches’ spouses can attend sporting events. In green all immediate household members of athletes and coaches would be allowed. The lone county in southern West Virginia that is green is Summers.
The football season for Bluefield High and Princeton High will open up Friday night when the two teams meet at Mitchell Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PikeView’s trip to Independence Friday is still on while Montcalm’s home game against River View game has been moved to noon on Saturday.
Mount View is still searching for an opening week game after its game against Man was canceled earlier in the week when the Hillbillies would not be able to reach the number of practices that are required before games can be played.
Just minutes after releasing the color-coded map at 9 p.m. there was a revision done which moved Wyoming and Mingo counties from orange to yellow meaning they can play games this week. Logan, Fayette and Kanawha are the three counties in orange for this week.
