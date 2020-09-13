BLUEFIELD — Schools in Mercer County will be able to play games this upcoming week due to the county moving from orange to yellow in the Saturday evening update of the color-coded system for school and school activities by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources of school re-entry metrics.
Games in all sports were canceled last week in Mercer with the county in orange but this week can go ahead.
McDowell County remained in yellow and Monroe is still orange for the second consecutive week meaning it can only practice. James Monroe is yet to play any games in fall sports this year.
The seven counties in orange are Monroe, Mingo, Kanawha, Fayette, Logan, Putnam and Boone while Monongalia is the lone county in red.
Multiple football teams were attempting to play games Monday after missing games this past week with Montcalm and PikeView able to go ahead but Princeton and Oak Hill unable to kickoff with Fayette County remaining in orange.
PikeView was set to play James Monroe Friday night but with Monroe remaining in orange the game was canceled and the Panthers are instead traveling to River View which was scheduled to not play a game this week.
Bluefield will make the trip up to Woodrow Wilson while Princeton will host Parkersburg South Friday night. Montcalm will travel to Raleigh County to face Liberty Friday while Mount View heads over to Summers County.
On the soccer pitch Princeton will host Bluefield Tuesday in the first home game of the season for the Tigers. The girls team played to a draw in the season opener while the Tigers boys won 3-1.
Bluefield and Montcalm will be able to face off on the volleyball court Tuesday while Princeton has games scheduled on the road against Woodrow Wilson and PikeView.
Teams in all fall sports may schedule additional games for this week as many schools have had their games canceled due to opponents counties’ being in orange.
