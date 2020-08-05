GARDNER — A month of games have been played in the new softball league put on by the Mercer Softball Umpires Association and it is drawing rave reviews.
The league was conceived of in June after high school spring sports seasons were canceled. It quickly turned into a reality with games beginning in early July.
“It’s going great. We couldn’t have asked for a better situation,” said Jimmy Robinson, one of the organizers of the league.
All eight teams in the league are local with the most distant participant being a team from Greenbrier County. This team has already expressed interest in participating again next year.
“The Greenbrier coach told us they’re having so much fun and they’ve got the longest drive,” Robinson said. “They liked it so much that they’re definitely going to do it next year, every year we have it.”
While the Bases Loaded Summer League taking place at Bowen Field in Bluefield, Va. has suspended its baseball games due to the local spike in COVID-19 cases, there are currently no plans for the softball league in Gardner to do the same thing.
“Unless the county or state says stop we’re going to finish it out,” Robinson said.
“We got about two to three weeks left and the parents are social distancing in the stands and the girls it’s softball so they’re spread out pretty good in the field,” he said.
The league has a few more weeks in the season before it begins its postseason tournaments where it will have the top-four teams compete for a championship and a separate one for the bottom-four teams.
The hope is that will lead to all of the games being close and competitive which will make it more fun for the players and fans than if the team with the best team played the team with the worst record.
The plan is for the league expand next year from just a high school age group to include a 12-and-under division to help younger players get more experience on the softball field before reaching high school.
“We want to grow softball in this area,” Robinson said.
