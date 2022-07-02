PRINCETON — A drenching rainstorm put a damper on a sizable crowd of Appalachian League baseball fans on Friday evening at H.P. Hunnicutt Field.
The latest installment of the Mercer Feud, the local series between the Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton WhistlePigs, didn’t even get through the first inning before the action was halted as a dark gray cloud rolled overhead and spit rain on the proceedings.
Multiple lightning sightings followed, and fans were told to evacuate from the metal bleachers. Shortly before 9 p.m., amid a downpour, the game was officially postponed. It is scheduled to resume at 4 p.m. July 15 in Bluefield, prior to a regularly-scheduled game.
Friday’s date was the last visit of this season by Bluefield to Princeton.
The Ridge Runners (10-16) were able to get a run across in the initial half-inning, putting three consecutive singles together after their first two batters struck out.
Jackson Feltner contributed one of those singles for Bluefield, just hours after the league anointed him as its Player of the Month for June. He smacked a high-velocity chopper toward shortstop, which Woody Hadeen knocked down but was unable to wrangle into an out.
Kaelan Culpepper scored from second base on a line-drive zinger over the middle of the infield by catcher Haydn McGeary.
Princeton starter Hunter Viets, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, subsequently gave up a walk but got Alex Rich out on a full-count pitch that nipped the outside edge of the strike zone. Rich, thinking he had drawn a base on balls, was a quarter of the way to first base when the out call was made.
In the first inning for the WhistlePigs (11-15), Hadeen lofted a single to right-center and Owen Blackledge drew a walk just before rain sent everyone off the playing field with Bluefield ahead 1-0.
Princeton juggled its starting lineup Friday after stranding 16 runners on base and managing five hits in a 9-7 loss to Bluefield on Thursday. The WhistlePigs have one player batting better than .300 this season — Irvin Weems III, with a .324 average.
Five games have been played this season between the two local teams, and a peculiar home-field disadvantage has been evident. The visiting team has won each encounter, resulting in Bluefield holding a 3-2 season advantage.
Feltner’s play against Princeton helped him acquire player of the month honors from the Appy League front office. On June 13-14 at Hunnicutt Field, Feltner had back-to-back games with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI.
Going into Friday’s game, the 20-year-old first baseman had a .372 batting average, with 22 runs batted in and 22 runs scored in 24 games. His average was second-highest in the league.
As of June 30, he led the league with 35 hits and 51 total bases. His output included 10 multi-hit games and six multi-RBI games.
Feltner will be a junior at Morehead State in the fall. In his sophomore season at the Kentucky university, he hit .393 with 51 RBI and 16 homers in 54 games for the Eagles.
The WhistlePigs are scheduled to visit Pulaski today and Sunday for 7 p.m. outings against the River Turtles. Pulaski will play at Princeton at noon on Monday to begin a big Independence Day celebration in the Mercer County seat.
The Ridge Runners will travel to Bristol for a 6 p.m. game today with the State Liners. On Sunday, Bristol will be in Bluefield for a 6:30 p.m. contest — a holiday weekend fireworks display will follow.
On Monday, Bluefield will play again in Bristol.
