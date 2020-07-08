GARDNER — Just over a month after the idea of a girls fast-pitch softball league was brought up, games are already being played and expectations have been exceeded.
The league features eight teams from the area and is being run by the Mercer Softball Umpires Association after the high school softball season was canceled.
“It’s blown me away. I was thinking we’d have four teams and maybe 20 people show up so it’s been more than I expected,” said Gary Meadows one of the two main organizers of the league.
Teams in the league include two each from Bluefield and Princeton along with single teams from PikeView, White Sulphur Springs, Greenbrier and James Monroe.
Turning the idea into a functioning league in a month was the work of many people and Meadows is happy with how the first few days have gone.
“It’s been really good, I’ve been surprised at how it came together so quickly,” Meadows said. “There’s been a lot of people help contribute too.”
Although the league came together quickly there was a lot of work behind the scenes to get approval for games to be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had to get insurance, we had to get approval from the state, we had guidelines that we have to follow from the state,” Meadows said.
Fans are allowed to watch the games and there has been good crowds on the initial days with good areas for fans to be spread out at the Gardner Little League fields with some games across the road at PikeView High School next week.
“There’s a big bank out there, it’s kind of like bleachers but everybody can keep up away from each other its so big so its worked out really well,” Meadows said.
The eight-week season will run Monday through Thursdays so that players will also be able to participate in travel softball tournaments on the weekends .
“Some of the teams wanted to play travel ball on the weekends so they can go somewhere else and play too so that’s why we play just during the week,” Meadows said.
There are 192 scheduled for the regular season with 24 for each squad which is close to a full high school slate everyone missed in the spring and a seeded tournament will follow the season if time allows.
“Each team what we’re trying to do is guarantee 24 apiece,” Meadows said. “It’s a whole season and then we’ll have a tournament at the end of the year too.”
The league also gives MSUA members the chance to umpire games during the week in addition to travel softball tournaments in the surrounding states that have restarted.
“The umpires can do travel ball on the weekend, they played a tournament in North Carolina last week and we all work for a travel ball association so we can work on weekends that way too,” Meadows said.
