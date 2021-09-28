PRINCETON — The county wide shutdown of high school athletic activities in Mercer County concluded on Monday, freeing multiple fall sports programs to resume practice and interscholastic play.
However, the Bluefield High School varsity football team had yet to find an opponent able or willing to fill Friday’s otherwise open date.
On the Virginia side of the state line, Graham was stlll without an opponent since losing Mountain Empire District opponent George Wythe to COVID-19 protocols.
Three of Mercer County’s four high school football programs were good to go as of Monday.
Unbeaten Princeton (3-0) was cleared to travel to Beckley to face Woodrow Wilson on Friday night.
Montcalm also returns to action on Friday night, hosting Van, while PikeView gets back on the field with James Monroe at home.
Over in Virginia, Tazewell County’s other two football programs are preparing for home games on Friday. Tazewell plays Grundy in a homecoming matchup while Richlands is set to face Ridgeview at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.