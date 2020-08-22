BLUEFIELD — Less than two weeks before almost all high school fall sports competitions are set to begin Mercer County has moved to orange on the school re-entry metrics and schools in the county would not be able to play games the opening week if it does not improve.
Mercer County moved from yellow to orange Friday morning which means that all athletic teams at schools in the county can continue to practice but if there had been games scheduled they could not have taken place.
Golf is the lone fall sport that has had competitions already take place while cross country, volleyball and soccer can begin competing September 2. The following day football games are set to begin, although most teams will wait until September 4 to play on the Friday night.
McDowell County has seen its number of daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people drop and it is not in the green zone meaning athletic events can take place with limited spectators.
Monroe County jumped to yellow Thursday after an outbreak and the school system decided to suspend practices even though under the state’s system they could continue.
