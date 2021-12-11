BECKLEY — Kayley Trump scored 24 points to lead the Mercer Christian Academy girls basketball team to a 71-32 win at Greater Beckley Christian, on Saturday.
Bailee Martin had 15 points for the Lady Cavaliers (5-0).
Emma Holstein scored 11 points to pace the Crusaders.
The MCA girls play James Monroe at home on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys Varsity
Greater Beckley 78, MCA 51
Kaden Smallwood scored 17 points to pace the Crusaders in a boys varsity win over MCA.
Kendrick Wilson added 14 points.
Sam Boothe scored 29 points to pace the Cavaliers (4-2). Briar Lucas added seven points.
MCA boys varsity play at Grace Christian in Huntington. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Boys Middle School
MCA 25, GBC 23
Adam Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Cavaliers (3-2).
Eli Patton and Dylan Jones added six points apiece.
Paul Fox scored eight points for Greater Beckley.
Girls Middle School
MCA 29, GBC 2
Ella Botts scored 13 points to pace Mercer Christian (5-1). Abby Greer added eight points.
