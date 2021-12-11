BECKLEY — Kayley Trump scored 24 points to lead the Mercer Christian Academy girls basketball team to a 71-32 win at Greater Beckley Christian, on Saturday.

Bailee Martin had 15 points for the Lady Cavaliers (5-0).

Emma Holstein scored 11 points to pace the Crusaders.

The MCA girls play James Monroe at home on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Boys Varsity

Greater Beckley 78, MCA 51

Kaden Smallwood scored 17 points to pace the Crusaders in a boys varsity win over MCA.

Kendrick Wilson added 14 points.

Sam Boothe scored 29 points to pace the Cavaliers (4-2). Briar Lucas added seven points.

MCA boys varsity play at Grace Christian in Huntington. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Boys Middle School

MCA 25, GBC 23

Adam Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Cavaliers (3-2).

Eli Patton and Dylan Jones added six points apiece.

Paul Fox scored eight points for Greater Beckley.

Girls Middle School

MCA 29, GBC 2

Ella Botts scored 13 points to pace Mercer Christian (5-1). Abby Greer added eight points.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you