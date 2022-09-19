High School Soccer...

High School Soccer

 Contributed image

PRINCETON — Landon Murnahan scored a pair of goals and Mercer Christian Academy outlasted the Bluefield Boys soccer team 4-3 at MCA, on Saturday.

Murnahan initiated scoring three minutes into the match off an assist by MJ Patton.

The Beavers got an equalizer from Will Looney in the 12th minutes, then took a 2-1 lead on Zairean Sellers’ goal in the 30th minute. Bluefield led 2-1 at the half.

Ten minutes into the second half, Patton tied the game up at 2-all with is goal off a Shaye Basham assist.

Murnahan gave the Cavaliers (7-2) what proved to be the permanent go-ahead two minutes later with his goal off a Basham assist.

Basham added an insurance goal at the 68th minute off a Murnahan assist.

In the 72nd minute, Ethan Papa scored Bluefield’s final goal of the match on a penalty kick.

MCA goalkeeper Karis Trump had seven saves on the day.

On Monday, the MCA Middle School team collected a 2-0 victory over Bluefield Middle School.

The scoreless tie was broken in the 44th minute by a goal from MCA’s Dylan Jones.

Four minutes later, Eli Patton added the insurance goal for the Cavaliers (6-0-2).

MCA returns to action Friday, taking on Ignite Athletics at the Shawnee Sports complex in Dunbar. Bluefield is slated to play James Monroe today.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you