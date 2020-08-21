ATHENS — Neither Concord nor any other institution in the Mountain East Conference wanted to postpone fall sports. They made made every effort not to. But at the end of the day, the conference had to move it all to the spring for the health of their student-athletes, said Concord University Athletic Director Kevin Garrett.
After initially delaying the start of the season, the schools were still not in a position where they could guarantee that there wouldn’t be any outbreaks.
“It was just a matter of taking into consideration the safety and well-being of our athletes and making sure that we could control any type of spike or outbreak that we would have to potentially deal with on campus,” said Garrett.
If there had been only student-athletes on campus there was the ability to create a bubble and control the factors. That control could not maintained with the entire student population on campus interacting with the community.
“There is no way to control every factor that you’re dealing with because once these students get back to campus it becomes a community bubble,” Garrett said.
One of the main factors that pushed the Mountain East and other NCAA Division II conferences to move fall sports to the spring was the mandatory guideline by the NCAA that testing had to be done within 72 hours following every competition and results received.
“With the stipulations that were put on us as far as testing that was one of the factors that resulted in a lot of D-II conferences pushing everything to the spring,” Garrett said.
The cost and access to the rapid testing was possible for many Division I schools — but not Concord.
When talking to the Mountain Lions coaches before the announcement became public, Garrett put the focus on the positives of the announcement: that there is a season being planned for the spring and that teams could practice this fall.
The plan for fall sports is to play half of a normal season in the spring along with conference championship games.
“We’ve got a schedule and a championship schedule coming up in the spring so we’ve got to stay in shape, we got to keep our skills sharp,” Garrett said.
Almost no fall sports athletes have seen a fall free in their respective sports since they were very young. Not having them sit on the sidelines this fall was a priority. Teams will be able to practice all fall under NCAA and institution-specific guidelines.
“To be able to keep our athletes engaged as much as possible and having a light at the end of the tunnel was so important,” Garrett said.
By planning to play 50 percent or fewer of allowable games in the spring, fall sports athletes will retain their year of eligibility. This is the same as what the NCAA gave to spring sports this year.
“I think they tried to match what the spring sports went through in March losing their season due to COVID but not losing their year of eligibility and given the opportunity to come back and play that additional season was a huge bonus for a lot of the athletes,” Garrett said.
Not all of the players are going to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility since some of them may have jobs already lined up for after they graduate.
The Concord coaches must plan out in advance the plans for their rosters over the next four years, including projections of how many people they have to recruit annually.
The extra year of eligibility obviously affects the planning process, but coaches will do whatever they can to accommodate players who want to use the extra eligibility.
“If those seniors want to come back we’ll find a way to make it happen for them,” Garrett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.