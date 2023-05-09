BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference has announced its seedings and matchups for the MEC Baseball Tournament at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, beginning Wednesday.
Concord secured the number two seed in the MEC South and will open the double-elimination tournament against Wheeling 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tournament play begins at 3:30 p.m. today with Charleston taking on West Liberty. Frostburg State will face West Virginia State in the 6:30 p.m. nightcap.
CU finished the regular season at 27-19 overall and 23-7 in MEC play. This is the 25th consecutive conference tournament appearance for the Maroon and Gray.
The MEC will provide live streaming for all tournament games across its digital network on MECTV.
Tickets for the 2023 MEC Baseball Tournament went on sale Monday morning and are available for purchase online. A tournament all-session pass is available to $45 and includes tickets to all tournament games played at GoMart Ballpark. Individual day tickets are also available and are priced at $11 for adults and $5 for students (college and youth students included).
A complete preview of Thursday’s matchup will be posted to the web on Wednesday.
