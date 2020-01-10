Graham sophomore offensive lineman Brody Meadows was selected to the MaxPreps High School Sophomore All-American Football Team on the second team offense.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound left tackle helped Graham to the Class 2 state semifinals this season, earning first team All-Southwest District and first team All-Region 2D recognition. He was also a first team offense selection to the All-Four Seasons Country Football Team.
Meadows is one of two players from Virginia on the list and is ranked as the fifth best player in the state for the Class of 2022 by recruiting services.
In the playoffs he was occasionally deployed on the defensive line to stop the run and was a key part in shutting down Union’s run game in the VHSL Region 2D semifinals.
It is the second consecutive season that Meadows has been named to a MaxPreps All-American Team as he was on the freshman first team offense after his first year of varsity football.
Meadows has received six offers from Division-I schools including Marshall, Virginia and Purdue. The Boilermakers have former teammate Cam Allen on their roster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.