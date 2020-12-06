They’ll never know.
Thousands of spectators have attended Bluefield-area girls ballgames, from the rec level through high school basketball, over the past 30-plus years. But unless you were coached by Kip McPeak, or are a member of his loving family, you cannot know truly what he contributed.
Kip Lawrence McPeak died last week at the age of 75, following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. The sad news has weighed on me ever since. I did not attend his funeral service on Thursday out of coronavirus concerns, but he’s been in my thoughts all week.
I interacted with Kip many, many times in my 18-plus years at the Daily Telegraph. I knew him as a level-headed assistant coach of Bluefield High School girls basketball teams that flourished during the 2010s. He was always prepared with statistics, wise perspective, and a warm smile. His hair had already gone snowy white by then.
Teams that he had a part in were different from others. I could see that instantly. Without exception, they fought hard, they knew their fundamentals, they played cleanly, and they were — to the best of their ability — humble in victory and gracious in defeat.
A lot of that was due to Kip. He didn’t care what color a girl’s skin was, how big she was, or how socially important her family was. He saw each as a young individual who he maybe could teach, whether it was at the Bluefield Recreation Center, the Mercer County Youth Soccer League or in the high school gym.
From the biographies that I have seen in the past week, it appears Kip did not have an education degree. That does not stop a dedicated person from teaching — and some valuable teaching takes place outside of a classroom.
Kip taught girls how to run plays on basketball courts and on soccer fields. While he was at it, he taught them even more valuable things.
“Coach didn’t just teach us about basketball, he taught us about life … ,” said one of his former players, Tiara Carper, in a comment attached to Kip’s online obituary in the Daily Telegraph.
“(T)hings that we learned to do on the court (were) also carried off the court as well,” she wrote. “Things such as team work, respect, and sportsmanship.”
His obituary shed more light on his commitment. “Kip never turned away or discouraged any young lady who wanted to play at a higher level,” it read. “He often paid for uniforms, tournaments, and food from his own pocket.”
I’ve learned more about Kip over the course of the past week. I didn’t know of his affinity for bluegrass music. I didn’t know that he was born near the McDowell County town of Superior “at the coal camps,” according to his obituary.
That report also stated that he was on a “special competitive marksmanship team” during almost five years of service in the West Virginia National Guard. Sounds exactly like Kip: Stay focused. Keep your eye on the target. Practice makes perfect.
The obituary included the following: “Kip never met a stranger, and his influence and legacy will live on in the lives of all the young people he mentored, as well as all those he encountered on his journeys.”
When the BHS girls got to the state tournament level for the first time in almost a century, one of the first people I approached for a story was Kip. He never sought publicity, but he was so proud of the Beavers’ accomplishment that he agreed to talk with me. That article remains one of the highlights of my sports-writing career.
The girls basketball program at Bluefield High, long overshadowed by the well-earned success of the boys’ team, went on to several sectional titles and three trips to the state tournament in Kip’s six years as an assistant coach.
Whether on the rec level, AAU, middle school and high school sports, most fans likely didn’t pay much attention to Kip McPeak on the sidelines. Nonetheless, he will have long-lasting, positive effects on a generation of young people — and others with whom he interacted.
This column began, “They’ll never know.” It is true that most cannot know first-hand the depths of his commitment. Maybe now, though, people know a little more about this fine man — and what it means to care.
— Tom Bone was a full-time sports writer for the Daily Telegraph from 1999 to 2018.
