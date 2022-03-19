CHARLESTON — Gatorade Player of the Year Isaac McKneely led the Poca boys basketball game to a 65-48 win over Bluefield in Saturday's Class AA state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum.
McKneely leads Poca to 65-48 win over Bluefield in Class AA title game
- Staff report
