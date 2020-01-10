GARDNER — Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey scored 16 points apiece and the PikeView girls basketball team picked up a 63-48 win over visiting Westside at PikeView on Thursday night.
McKinney had 11 rebounds, a steal, a block and three assists for the Lady Panthers (6-4). Bailey had 18 rebounds.
Hope Craft scored 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and five assists for PikeView. Hannah Perdue had 11 points, five rebounds, four steals and six assists. Olivia Boggess had four points, grabbing five rebounds with two steals, two blocks and three assists.
Rianna Kenneda had 15 points for the Renegades. Hannah Toler had nine points. Leslie Bailey had nine.
PikeView plays Wyoming East at home on Tuesday.
Eastern Montgomery 46, Narrows 41: Lilly Underwood scored 15 points to lead the Mustangs past the Lady Wave in a Pioneer District game at Shawsville.
Elli Underwood added 14 points for East Mont.
Sara Lawrence scored 10 points to pace Narrows (2-7, 1-2).
Narrows travels to James Monroe tonight.
