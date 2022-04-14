BLUEFIELD — Some days you get the Bears. Some days, the Bears get you.
Pitcher McKenzie Tindall of the Bland County softball team had Bluefield’s number on Thursday night, leading the Lady Bears to a 7-4 win over the Lady Beavers in an East River Mountain Tunnel rivalry game at Bluefield High School.
Tindall, who struck out 10 Bluefield batters on the night, helped her cause from the outset with a grand slam home run in the first inning.
“That really set the tone … that was the meat and potatoes of the whole game,” said Lady Beavers head coach Barry Reed. “We scored two in the first and one in the third and one in the fourth and that was it. It was a good game to watch, but every time we’d get close, they’d score another one. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Tindall had two hits on the night for Bland County, as did teammate Chloe Dillow.
Grace Richardson had two hits to lead the Lady Beavers lineup. Cara Brown took the loss in the circle for Bluefield (7-7).
The Lady Beavers face a big week on the other side of Easter Weekend, facing Wyoming East at home on Tuesday, take on Shady Spring in a Wednesday double header at home, travel to Bland County on Thursday, take on Liberty-Raleigh and Graham at home in a Friday double header at home and then face Princeton and Grundy in a home field doubleheader on Saturday.
High School Baseball
Coppingers Finals set
BLUEFIELD — Shady Spring and Tazewell will meet at Bowen Field at 6 p.m. tonight to decide the 2022 Coppinger Invitational Baseball Tournament championship.
The Tigers advanced to the finals with an 11-3 win over Virginia opponent Marion in Thursday’s opening semifinal game.
The Bulldogs punched their championship game ticket with an 8-3 win over Chilhowie in Thursday’s nightcap.
Tazewell has won more Coppinger Invitational titles than any other team in this year’s field. Shady Spring has yet to win the coveted championship.
