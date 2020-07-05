PIPESTEM — The second of six West Virginia Amateur Championship Qualifiers took place on Friday at Pipestem State Park.
A field of 64 golfers started the day attempting to earn one of the 18 qualifying positions into the 101st field of the West Virginia Amateur to be played at The Greenbrier Resort July 28-31.
Jonathan Handy of Beckley, with the help of two eagles and a birdie on the front 9, took home Medalist Honors with an 18-Hole score of 5 Under Par, 67. Jeff McGraw of Princeton came in second with a 70.
David Woodrum of Bluefield qualified in a three-way tie for 10th, turning in a 75.
Jacob Workman of Chapmanville wins a seven-man playoff, in three holes, for the final spot into the Championship.
The final field that will tee it up at the 101st WVa. Amateur will be 120 players, 28 of whom are exempt based on past champion status as well as the their finish from the 2019 WVa. Amateur and 2020 WVa. Open. The 101st Championship will be played on both The Old White as well as the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier Resort.
This year’s WVa. Amateur will mark the 93rd year The Greenbrier has played host to this historic and prestigious Championship.
BLUE RIDGE JUNIORS
BLUEFIELD, Va. — A field of 90 golfers has signed up for Tuesday’s Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour event at Fincastle Country Club.
According to BRJGT Tour Director DeWayne Belcher, Tuesday’s field is the tour’s largest of the year so far.
Following is a list of tee times:
17-18 Age Group
8 a.m.
Alex Ramsey, Bluefield, Va.
Trey Sparks, Tazewell, Va.
Tyler Galligher, Princeton, WVa.
8:10 a.m.
Caleigh Street, Jewel Ridge, Va.
Aaron Addair, War, WVa.
Logan Douthat, Pearisburg, Va.
8:20 a.m.
Peyton Wilson, Rosedale, Va.
Hunter Starkey, Marion, Va.
Grant Rosenbaum, Wytheville, Va.
8:30 a.m.
Sam VanDyne, Max Meadows, Va.
Tyler White, Blacksburg, Va.
Bryce Sparks, North Tazewell, Va.
8:40 a.m.
Logan Miller, Mullens, WVa.
Michaela Thomas, Cedar Bluff, Va.
Tyler Jones, Marion, Va.
8:50 a.m.
Tyler Williams, Floyd, Va.
Haley Howard, Shawsville, Va.
Ezra Drumheller, Prosperity, WVa.
9 a.m.
Alex Brannock, Galax, Va.
Tanyan Sutphin, Floyd, Va.
Caleb Wallace, Christiansburg, Va.
9:10 a.m.
Jonathan Woods, Radford, Va.
DJ Bailey, Bluefield, WVa.
9:20 a.m.
Starter’s Time
15-16 Age Group
9:30 a.m.
Abby Peterson, Bluefield, Va.
Chase Coley, Chilhowie, Va.
Owen Bailey, Princeton, WVa.
9:40 a.m.
Jacob Lasley, Castlewood, Va.
Joe Tyson, Bluefield, Va.
Braylon Arvon, Beckley, WVa.
9:50 a.m.
Henrick Zhen, Blacksburg, Va.
Tanner Walls, Matheny, WVa.
Hunter Auton, Bluewell, WVa.
10 a.m.
Ezekiel Sawyers, Shawsville, Va.
Jack Davis, Radford, Va.
Tyler Sayers, Marion, Va.
10:10 a.m
Jake Albert, Blacksburg, Va.
Matthew Keyser, Hot Springs, Va.
Caleb Leonard, Bristol, Va.
10:20 a.m.
Sean Ruan, Blacksburg, Va.
Laci Anderson, Roaring River, NC
Graham Minarik, Radford, Va.
10:30 a.m.
Carson Ballard, Christiansburg, Va.
Spencer Campbell, Blacksburg, Va.
Samantha Skinner, Blacksburg, Va.
10:40 a.m.
Walker Gillespie, Pearisburg, Va.
Ryne Bond, Floyd, Va.
Tanner Vest, Daniels, WVa.
10:50 a.m.
Duncan Slaughter, Floyd, Va.
Dylan Wyatt, Draper, Va.
11:00 a.m.
Corey Powers, Check, Va.
Dalton Minnick, Abingdon, Va.
11:10 a.m.
Starter’s Time
13-14 Age Group
11:20 a.m.
Ryan Highfield, Blacksburg, Va.
John Michael Szefc, Blacksburg, Va.
Grayson Sheets, Marion, Va.
11:30 a.m.
Jack Skinner, Blacksburg, Va.
Pierce Campbell, Blacksburg, Va.
Jonah Willson, Daniels, WVa.
11:40 a.m.
Cameron Sharp, Blacksburg, Va.
Major Ewing ,Blacksburg, Va.
Hunter Howard, Shawsville, Va.
11:50 a.m.
Grayden Laird Galax, Va.
Connor Catterson Blacksburg, Va.
Alex Harrison Blacksburg, Va.
12 noon
Abby Bradley, Castlewood, Va.
Emerson Keene, Blacksburg, Va.
Talan Gentry, Hillsville, Va.
12:10 p.m.
Starter’s Time
10-12 Age Group
12:20 p.m.
Hudson Hurt, Radford, Va.
Peyton Mason, Floyd, Va.
Grant McCall, Richlands, Va.
12:30 p.m.
Nate Harper, Bristol, Va.
Sam Szefc, Blacksburg, Va.
Peyton Laird, Galax, Va.
12:40 p.m.
Cooper Hurst, Richlands, Va.
McCartney Hinkle, Bluefield, Va.
Chase Stevens, Galax, Va.
12:50 p.m.
Blaine Morgan, Bluefield, WVa.
David Goode, Wytheville, Va.
Porter Laird, Galax, Va.
1 p.m.
Miller Cox, Princeton, WVa.
Tyler Stover, Beckley, WVa.
Joshua Willson, Daniels, WVa.
9 and Under Age Group
1:10 p.m.
Connor Kitts, Tazewell, Va.
Marco Beato, Blacksburg, Va.
Liam Smith, Elliston, Va.
1:20 p.m.
J.J. Robertson, Blacksburg, Va.
Kerrigan Morgan, Bluefield, WVa.
Cannon Smith, Princeton, WVa.
1:30 p.m.
Daniel DeJesus, Blacksburg, Va.
Finn Smith, Princeton, WVa.
Noah Mulkey, Bluefield, Va.
