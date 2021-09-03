NARROWS, Va. — Narrows sophomore Carson Crigger took the opening kickoff 78 yards to score and the Green Wave never looked back en route to a 39-0 victory over visiting Bland County at Harry Ragsdale Field on Thursday night.
It was the first meeting between the two teams since 2018. The shutout was the second consecutive this season by the Green Wave defense, which defeated Auburn 36-0 at Riner, Va. last week.
"Our defense is playing very well and our offense is getting better each week. We had a good job up front blocking tonight. Aidan is throwing the ball well and we've goit some really good receivers on the outside that can make some good plays for us," said Narrows head football coach Kelly Lowe.
"It was a total team effort tonight. We scored on special teams and offense and defense pitched a shutout. It was a total win in all three phases of the game," Lowe said.
Narrows quarterback Aidan McGlothlin completed eight of 10 pass attempts for 189 yards and three scores, including touchdown tosses of 53 yards and 33 yards to Crigger, who finished with 86 receiving yards and also recovered a Bears fumbled kickoff return. Kolier Pruett, also a sophomore, had three catches for 56 yards. This included a 21-yard scoring reception from McGlothlin. He also added a 2-point conversion run in the second half.
Reed Perdue led the Green Wave rushing attack, accumulating 72 yards on eight carries, including an 11-yard touchdown scramble. Chris Via had a 4-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Bland County, which is playing as an independent in 2021 in an attempt to rebuild its numbers for football, was confined to 11 yards total offense
Narrows hosts Chilhowie at Harry Ragsdale Field next Friday.
"We've got Chilhowie at home, then Giles, Holston and Parry McCluer. That's the next four games. We've got our work cut out for us,"
Narrows 39, Bland County 0
Bland County............0 0 0 0 — 0
Narrows...............25 6 8 0 — 39
First Quarter
Nz— Carson Crigger 78 kickoff return (kick failed)
Nz— Crigger 53 pass from Aidan McGlothlin (Crigger kick)
Nz— Kolier Pruett 21 pass from McGlothlin (kick failed)
Nz — Reed Perdue 11 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
Nz — Crigger 33 pass from McGlothlin (kick failed)
Third Quarter
Nz— Chris Via 4 run (Pruett run)
