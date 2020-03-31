WELCH — The induction of the tenth class into the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame has been postponed until the fall of this year due to uncertainly in the fight against the OCVID-19 Pandemic.
Originally slated for Saturday afternoon, May 30, 2020, the Welch Lions Club, the founders and sponsor of the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame, made the postponement official Monday.
The Induction will take place at Mount View High School, with no firm date being announced, although it will tentatively take place in September or October.
Thirteen individuals are slated for induction in this tenth edition, along with the 1972-73 Gary Coaldigger Class AA state boys’ basketball champions.
Details will be announced as plans become more certain.
Nominations are still being taken, through the 31st of December for the 2021 McDowell Sports Hall of Fame.
Nomination forms for former players, coaches and supporters are available from any member of the Welch Lions Club.
