WELCH — The momentum gained by the Mount View High School football team from its win over rival River View didn’t carry into Tuesday’s game, but the Golden Knights hope to bounce back in their regular season finale.
The Golden Knights (3-6) entertain Summers County tonight for the final scheduled game at the new Vic Nystrom Stadium this year.
It will be the second game of the season between the two teams. Summers County won 21-0 in Hinton September 18.
Even though Mount View lost on Tuesday the game gave the players a confidence boost as the Knights had a 20-14 lead on Class AAA Lincoln County four minutes into the second quarter.
After that, the Panthers scored the final 29 points of the game to win 43-20 over the Class A Golden Knights.
“We had them on their heels and couldn’t maintain the intensity and whatever we had going. Those mistakes killed us and they took advantage of it,” Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely said.
Summers County (4-2) hasn’t played since October 16 and it is a must-win game to make the playoffs. The Bobcats are tied for 15th in Class A with the top-16 teams making the playoffs which will be determined after this week’s games.
The last game was a 20-18 victory over Meadow Bridge where the Bobcats defense had to make a stand to come out victorious.
The Bobcats lean on their running game. They carried the ball 55 times in their last contest and only had two passes officially — which were both intercepted.
Bottling up the rushers will be the focus of the Golden Knights defense, but they still have to be wary of passes as one big play could turn the tide of the game.
“They got a couple guys that can carry the ball and we’ve got to respect that but we won’t underestimate that they may throw the ball too,” Gravely said.
Sophomore Andre Merrian-Harshaw leads the attack, having rushed for 147 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns against Meadow Bridge.
Willie Dodson, Markis Crawford and Logan Fix all run the ball a number of times every game as well.
Stopping the run was where Mount View struggled against Lincoln County. Isaiah Smith wracked up 238 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.
The Golden Knights were successful in only allowing 129 passing yards in the game, but Gravely knows that the team can be successful in both areas in one game.
“We struggled to stop the run like we can and we have proven that if the right team shows up they can do a good job against the run and the pass,” Gravely said.
With Summers County needing a win to make the playoffs and Mount View sitting in 26th in Class A as the top-16 make the postseason the pressure Gravely believes is on the visitors.
“I feel like the pressure is on them, we just need to play loose. Play Mount View football,” Gravely said.
Consistency has evaded Mount View and many teams this year as schedules are changed on the fly and the players available may change each week.
When the Golden Knights are at their best they can score plenty of points and hold teams on defense. But that has only happened in three of the last six games.
“If the right team of ours doesn’t show up there is going to be some problems all night. If the right Mount View team shows up it could be an interesting night for them,” Gravely said.
Across McDowell County, River View wraps up its regular season hosting Sherman.
River View (4-3) is coming off a disappointing 24-0 loss to Mount View where the offense only generated 84 yards. The Raiders have dealt with a number of injuries and had to shuffle their lineup considerably.
The Raiders dropped to 20th in Class A rankings this week with the top-16 teams after this week’s game making the playoffs. Some teams that are ranked in the top-16 may not make the playoffs if their county is in orange or red on the Saturday Education Map for COVID-19.
Sherman (5-3) runs a veer offense that is led by quarterback Davy Jarrell and running backs CJ Winnell and TJ Hager.
The Tide are coming off a late 28-27 win over Shady Spring as Winnell picked off a pass and returned it 70 yards for the score. Sherman then converted the two-point conversion to go ahead with two minutes left.
River View has been led on offense this year by the bruising Austin Cooper who had 55 yards on the ground against against Mount View. Wyatt Blankenship stepped up in that game with 40 yards on the ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.