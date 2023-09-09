NORTHFORK — Gary Dove, a diligent historian of McDowell County sports culture and regular contributor to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph sports pages, died at his home on Tuesday.
He was 73.
Dove’s association with McDowell County sports began at now-defunct Northfork High School when he began compiling basketball statistics under head coach John Brandt as a student manager.
His service as team statistician carried over to the administration of Jennings Boyd during Dove’s senior year and continued for Jennings’ 15-year tenure with Northfork. During this span, Dove statistically chronicled the Blue Demons’ 10 state basketball championships — including a span of eight state titles in a row.
Over the years, Dove’s interest in sports expanded to include the history of all McDowell County athletic programs, including the Gary District team of 1965 and the Gary High squad of 1973. He also documented girls sports history in McDowell County through his ties with Northfork’s 1976, 1977 and 1979 girls basketball state title teams. He was also on hand for the 1984 boys state title.
Through the years, Dove became a sports correspondent for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, up until very recently faithfully reporting on Mount View and River View high school athletics
At the time of his death, the civic-minded Dove was still serving on the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame.
Dove’s cheerful deadline reportage of football results from Welch and Bradshaw has been a regular fixture of hectic Friday nights at the Daily Telegraph newsroom for many years. His unique voice and local perspective will be missed.
