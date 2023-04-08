BLUEFIELD, Va. — In recent years, the results the Graham G-Men produced on the baseball diamond have been some the cardinal and gold quickly wanted to forget.
However, the beginning of the Chris McCroskey era at Graham has been promising. The G-Men are out to a 4-3 start in 2023. While four early season wins may not indicate much to many, it indicates significant growth within the Graham baseball program.
In 2022, the G-Men posted a 2-17 record while going winless in Southwest District play. In 2021, Graham posted an 0-12 record. In 2020, the COVID pandemic cancelled baseball across the Commonwealth. There have not been many positive vibes surrounding the squad from Virginia’s Tallest Town.
When McCroskey was named the manager of the Graham program, he became the third G-Men boss in as many seasons. It is a challenge that the 2001 Pocahontas High School graduate fully embraced.
“Of course, [I am] very excited to take over the baseball program. In years past, I have seen the baseball program and seen things that I thought could be improved on,” said McCroskey, who coached the Graham JV program while assisting on Ronnie Davis’s staff a season ago. “It has been a good year already for us. Our expectations are pretty high. We have a young team. The seniors have provided great leadership. We were excited to get this season started. I have had some goals set for this season. I think we have met our goals already early on. We wanted to change the culture of Graham High School baseball.”
McCroskey looks to place an emphasis on changing that culture. The early indication is that he is on his way to doing just that.
“Going into this year, we wanted to be able to compete and change the culture. The culture in general as far as I have seen in baseball at Graham needed to have a revamp. I have the right coaches in place. We have some good quality coaches. We have some good mentors for the boys,” said McCroskey, who played basketball at Bluefield College. “Baseball is one of those sports where it is more popular and there are a lot of kids playing year-round. That just gives the boys more work and an extra chance to keep playing after the season is over. In the offseason, we prepare in the weight room.”
The work the G-Men put in in the offseason has shown early. Graham found itself triumphant against Bluefield, Richlands and twice against Pikeview in the early going. Graham’s win over Richlands was its first Southwest District victory since 2019. The G-Men have dropped two contests to Galax and another to its archrival Bluefield.
The Graham head coach believes that the opening loss to Galax has ended up having a positive effect on his squad in the long run.
“I think our losses have come at the right time. We were excited about getting this season started and then we suffered that first loss. Immediately, you could tell that they wanted to win. They wanted to fight back. I gave them a talking to after that loss and I told them I was all in with them. We were going to turn this around together,” said McCroskey. “This was not going to be the same year in and year out steppingstone for other teams in our district. We want to be able to compete. We went on a little bit of a run—a couple wins. I know it is already in the back of everybody’s mind that we have doubled our win total from the last couple of seasons. We want to keep reminding them to stay humble but stay hungry.”
After the initial step back against Galax, the G-Men turned to their underclassmen.
“I think early on, it starts with our underclassmen. [They] have come up and they are talented. I think that elevates everyone else’s play. Our underclassmen have done a fantastic job already this season. [The] freshman class [we have] coming up is special. That is a group I have coached for years. Their expectations are a little higher,” McCroskey stated. “They are the ones that are more used to me and my coaching style. They are pretty resilient. They are fighters. I am glad that is starting to rub off on some of the upperclassmen. I have preached early on that we wanted to have some of that senior leadership but we also wanted to have some leadership coming from the bottom as well and feed off that energy.”
Aidan Miller, a freshman infielder and pitcher, leads the G-Men with a .692 batting average and a slugging percentage of 1.789 with runners on base through seven contests. Freshman Cooper Hale also has an early on-base percentage of over .400.
Although the underclassmen play an important part of this season’s G-Men squad, McCroskey still expects a lot from his upperclassmen.
“The upperclassmen—I had a meeting with them early on. Especially my seniors. I wanted good leadership from the top down. Trey Lambert has been fantastic. He plays first base for us. He has really improved his batting. He is the kind of kid who is going to be the first one to the field and just being able to provide good senior leadership has been crucial with him. He has improved tremendously from what I have seen last season,” McCroskey noted. “We have Brady Jones. He plays right field a little bit and he has a solid bat. Dakota Charles has been an outspoken leader behind the scenes. He has also improved tremendously from last season. Daner Vineyard comes in and does the little things for us. He is a speedy guy and is just one of those senior leaders that knows his role on the team.”
Vineyard’s speed has been crucial in a G-Men effort that has led to 23 stolen bases in the first leg of the season.
The G-Men pitching has been solid with sophomore Brayden Wooldridge claiming a 1.07 ERA and junior Brandon Waschler toting a 2.73 ERA.
“Brandon Waschler is one of our starting pitchers. I have never seen a kid that wants to work and wants to be in the gym as much as him. He is one of those kids that you see him and he is always doing something to improve himself and get better,” McCroskey explained. “Brayden Wooldridge does a great job. His natural ability is kind of something he has relied on and he has had to elevate his game this season.”
The G-Men have also seen big contributions from Tristan Hass, Cam McCroskey, Bruce Terry, Nathan Phillips, Grady Mullins, Noah Davis, Kaedan Gregory, Keith Sarver and Adam Hughes.
The G-Men take the field on April 12 against Richlands and April 14 against Tazewell with hopes to rack up a couple of district wins against county rivals.
“I have been pleased with how the season is going. I love being out there on the field with them and putting in the work,” McCroskey said. “Hopefully, we will continue to change the culture here and make this a winning program and something that the community can be proud of.”
