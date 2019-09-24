BREAKS, Va. — Three days after catching a touchdown pass in a Grundy gridiron win, Peyton McComas helped the Golden Wave win a golf title.
McComas took medalist honors and Grundy claimed its third straight Black Diamond District golf crown Monday at Willowbrook Country Club.
The 6-foot-3 McComas fired an 80, some 15 strokes ahead of the second place finisher, Grundy sophomore Austin Deel.
The athletic junior fine-tuned his game over the past three months.
“I started golf lessons in the spring with Euggie Jones at Glenrochie in Abingdon and then played the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour this summer, playing with some very good golfers, McComas explained.
“I just worked a lot trying to get better for the high school season.”
The Golden Wave (384) had the top four golfers and topped second-place Honaker (492) by 108 strokes.
The Region 1D golf tournament will be held October 3 at Tazewell County Country Club.
BDD Golf Tournament
at Willowbrook Country Club, Breaks, Va.
Monday, September 23, 2019
Grundy (384)
Peyton McComas-80, Austin Deel-95, .Logan Cole-104. Ethan Blankenship-105
Honaker (492)
Luke Fields-112. Ashby Harris-121. Evan Justus-128. Macklin Smith-131
Council (N/A)
Landan Harris-131, Brandon Hess-135 Aaron Ball-136, aley Tiller-DNF
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.