Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia... generally west of the Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near freezing temperatures are expected again late Sunday night and Monday morning. Two back to back nights with frost and or freezing temperatures may end the growing season for parts of the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&