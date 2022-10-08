PRINCETON — Shaye Basham scored three goals, including the game winner in the 56th minute, and the Mercer Christian Academy varsity soccer tam defeated visiting Shady Spring 4-3, on Friday.
Basham initiated scoring for the Cavaliers (12-4) in the fourth minute of play, scoring on an Eli Patton assist. He added an unassisted goal in the 15th minute to give MCA the 2-0 lead.
Michael Vecellio broke the Tigers’ drought with a goal in the 24th minute and added another goal at the 31st minute to send both teams into intermission tied at 2-2.
Two minutes into the second half, Landon Murnahan scored to put the Cavs ahead 3-2. Vecellio’s penalty kick at the 47th minute locked it back up at 3-all.
Basham’s game winner came off an assist by Briar Lucas. MCA goalkeeper Karis Trump had 11 saves in goal.
Volleyball
Graham def. Richlands 3-1
RICHLANDS, Va. — The G-Girls collected a 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16 win over the Lady Blue Tornado on Thursday.
Jililan Shreve had 38 assists and five kills for Richlands while Hannah Ward had 17 digs and 19 assists. Chloe Reynods had 12 assists and Raegan Ryder had 15 digs. Abby Hugnes had 10 digs and seven assists and Emma Phipps had five kills and seven assists. Annsley Trivette had eight blocks and five kills.
The Richlands junior varsity won 25-12, 25-20.
