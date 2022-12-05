COVINGTON, Va. — Shaye Basham scored 19 points to lead the Mercer Christian Academy boys varsity to a 70-32 win at Boys Home of Virginia, on Monday night.
Basham added five assists for the Cavaliers (3-2) . Sam Boothe scored 18 points and corralled 12 rebounds. MJ Patton scored 15 points and seven rebounds with seven assists. Briar Lucas had nine points and Chance Watkins scored seven.
Tim Kengni scored 13 points to pace the Hilltoppers. Akon Deng added 12 points.
MCA plays Jefferson Christian at home on Monday. Tip-of is 7:30 p.m.
