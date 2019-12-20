PRINCETON — Mercer Christian Academy had four players in double figures for a balanced scoring and the Cavaliers defeated previously-unbeaten River View 70-60 in a high school boys basketball game at home, on Thursday.
Sam Boothe led with 15 points for MCA (6-4). Eric Boothe had 13 points, while Zack Coleman and Garrett Goings added 11 points apiece.
River View (3-1) also had four players in double figures. Chase Porter led the way with 16 points. Daniel Dobbs contributed 12 points and David Adkins and Freddie Dawson chipped in 10 points apiece.
MCA travels to Victory Baptist Friday
River View won the JV contest 54-44.
Cruz Testerman led MCA with 14, Briar Lucas chipped in 12.
