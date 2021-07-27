PULASKI, Va. — There was no routinely-scheduled home run derby in this year’s Appalachian League All-Star Game at Pulaski’s historic Calfee Park. But circumstances dictated that there would be one, anyway.
Cort Maynard of the Bristol State Liners hit four home runs in the penultimate round of a Home Run Derby tiebreaker that ultlimately gave the Appalachian League West All-Stars a 10-9 tiebreaker victory over the Appalachian League East, on Tuesday night.
Maynard was named Player of the Game.
The game was tied 6-6 at the end of nine innings. Combined with the home runs charted in the tiebreaker, East won it by a final score of 16-15.
Dylan Rogers of the Princeton WhistlePigs — the Appalachian League’s home run leader — finished with three home runs in his answer to Maynard’s round. Rogers’ last swing had enough juice to clear the right field wall but drifted just outside the right field foul pole to end the threat of an additional tiebreaker round.
The rules of the tiebreaker directed both teams to select three players apiece, each of whom were allowed 10 swings.
The balance of the players tapped for the tiebreaker — West's Sam Thompson and East's Cameron Leary and West's Joe Vetrano and East's Ryan Johnson — were credited with three home runs apiece.
In regulation play, Rogers went 3-for-4 with a home run. He also stole second after his base hit in the eighth inning.
Princeton’s AJ Jones gave the East a boost with his solo homer in the sixth inning.
“I’m not really known as a power hitter, but I can do things like that. I’m out here working hard in this league proving that I can do things like that,” said Jones.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners’ Eric Grintz added a solo home run for the winning team, also absorbing a plunk in the eighth inning that loaded the basers. Bluefield’s Michael Eze rapped a hot chopper to second that was good for an RBI single in that inning.
Elizabethton’s Marcus Brown kept the pressure on East with his two-run blast in the eighth inning
Elizabethton’s Robin Fernandez’s hit a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game up at six.
Vetrano went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for West.
Appalachian League action returns to Mercer County tonight, with Princeton traveling to Bluefield to resume “The Feud” — formerly known as the Mercer Cup — with the Ridge Runners at Bowen Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
LOCAL BASEBALL
This Week’s Games
Monday, July 19
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Tuesday, July 27
Appy All-Star Game
West 10, East 9
Wednesday, July 28
Princeton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Princeton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Bluefield at Danville, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Bluefield at Danville, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Princeton at Bluefield, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Princeton at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
