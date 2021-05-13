BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School softball team faced powerhouse Shady Spring at home on Wednesday afternoon. Turn the Paige.
Lady Tigers pitcher Paige Maynard, who has committed to play college softball at Penn State, struck out 14 Lady Beavers batters and walked only two in an 11-1 victory.
Maynard collected three hits at the plate and scored two runs for Shady Spring, which rapped out 11 hits on the afternoon.
The bombardment included home runs from Olivia Barnett, Hadley Wood and Alyssa Lilly.
Cara Brown (3-2) absorbed the loss for Bluefield in the circle, but was one of three Lady Beavers freshmen to touch Maynard with a hit. Grace and Abigail Richardson also got hits for the home team.
Bluefield plays Princeton at home on Friday.
Shady Spring 11, Bluefield 1
Shady Spring.........402 005 — 11 11 0
Bluefield.................000 001 — 1 3 3
Paige Maynard and Adams. Brown and Grace Richardson. W— Maynard. L — Brown, 3-2
