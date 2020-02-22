ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team held West Virginia Wesleyan to 17 first-half points as it defeated the Bobcats, 72-42, Saturday afternoon at the Carter Center in a Mountain East Conference game.
Prior to the game, senior forward Madison May was recognized in a ceremony as the lone senior in the class of 2020 for Concord.
May got off to a hot start as she scored 10 first-quarter points to get the Mountain Lions (18-8, 14-6 MEC) out to a 22-6 advantage after 10 minutes. However, WVWC (3-23, 1-19 MEC) hung around in the second quarter as Concord was only able to outscore Wesleyan 14-11 in the second period.
Out of halftime, the Bobcats trimmed the intermission lead of 19 points down to 15 at the 7:02 mark of the third quarter.
However, Concord held Wesleyan to six points over the remainder of the period while scoring 16 points of its own to a take a 51-28 lead into the fourth.
The Concord lead swelled to as much as 38 points, 69-31, at the 6:19 mark of the fourth quarter as May hit her next-to-last field goal to push her total to 22 points. The Mountain Lions settled for the 30-point win.
May finished her day with 24 points to go with seven rebounds. Junior forward Riley Fitzwater recorded her 16th double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Maggie Guynn added nine points while junior forward Tamra Scott came off the bench with seven points.
Early in the second half, May moved into fourth place on the all-time scoring list at CU, and now has 1,676 career points.
Ten different Mountain Lions scored in the game while sophomore guard Gracie Robinson dished out five of the 12 Concord assists.
Concord shot 45.2 percent (28-for-62) from the floor while holding Wesleyan to 26.2 percent (17-for-65). The Mountain Lions owned a 46-34 advantage on the glass, and forced 17 Bobcat turnovers.
MEN’S GAME
Behind 64 percent shooting, the Concord University men’s basketball team ran by West Virginia Wesleyan, 98-83, Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center on Senior Day.
Before the contest, senior guards Trey Brisco and Martin Kelly Jr. were honored by the men’s basketball program.
Concord (10-16, 7-13 MEC) came out firing as three three-pointers from sophomore guard Brandon Kennedy over the first 6:40 of the game allowed the Mountain Lions to open up an 18-11 lead on Wesleyan (10-16, 9-11 MEC).
Despite the hot start, the Mountain Lions fell behind the Bobcats, 24-22, with 8:53 remaining in the first half.
After the teams went back-and-forth, and with Concord holding onto a 32-29 lead with 5:44 left in the opening 20 minutes, the Mountain Lions finished the half on a 15-7 run to go up 47-36 at halftime.
With the Bobcats still within range of the Mountain Lions lead, 55-43, with 17:20 remaining in the contest, Concord proceeded to outscore Wesleyan 30-13 over the next 9:32 of the contest to go up 85-56.
But, the Bobcats weren’t done with a rally attempt as they scored 16 of the next 17 points and got within 14 points, 86-72, with 3:38 left.
With three minutes to go, freshman guard Ethan Heller and Kelly Jr. squashed the Bobcats comeback as the pair hit back-to-back three-pointers to restore a 94-72 lead for the Mountain Lions.
After shooting 56 percent in the first half, Concord recorded a blistering 72 percent (18-for-25) in the second half, and finished the game 32-of-50.
Kennedy tallied a career-best 22 points as he finished 7-of-11 from three-point range, one triple shy of tying the single-game MEC mark this season. Brisco notched 19 points and handed out a team-best eight assists.
Junior guard/forward Malik Johnson scored 11 of his 16 points after halftime. Heller and Kelly Jr. each had 11 points in the contest. Sophomore guard Seth Brown added nine points on 4-of-4 shooting.
Led by Kennedy, the Mountain Lions made 15 three-pointers on just 25 attempts (60 percent). Concord assisted on 22 of 32 made shots, marking the third time in four games the Mountain Lions has had 20 or more assists.
The Mountain Lions welcome West Virginia State to the Carter Center Wednesday with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s at 7:30 p.m.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
