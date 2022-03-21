CHARLESTON — The postgame ritual went off script” following the final buzzer of the Class A boys basketball championship on Saturday morning.
The victorious players from James Monroe High School and the team from Greater Beckley Christian School spontaneously formed a giant ring and kneeled together at midcourt of the Charleston Coliseum for a prayer.
Greater Beckley head coach Justin Arvon said the huddle was not pre-planned; the decision “was in the moment.”
It was not out of character for James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage, who is a minister when he’s not a coach, teacher and dad.
Arvon said, “I didn’t want to ask him to do that because of his position, but that’s just the type of guy he is.
“And that’s sportsmanship. It’s not about winning or losing. That’s not why we do this. It’s not why he does it, it’s not why I do it. It’s about them (the players). It’s about honoring the Lord. and I think that’s what that was about, to show people what life is truly about.
“Win or lose in a basketball game is irrelevant, long term. But the only thing eternal is Jesus Christ. That’s our focus, that’s his focus, and I’m so glad that we were able to share that moment at halfcourt.”
“I’m not sure that that’s ever happened here before. It may have. I’ve never seen it, and I’ve been here a long time. Well, I’m only 34,” Arvon said, “I’ve never seen it before. (I’m glad) we got to share that with the state of West Virginia.”
There was another unusual moment that illuminated sportsmanship, a few minutes earlier.
Greater Beckley star Kaden Smallwood hurt his right leg while contesting for possession of the ball under his team’s basket. The ball was stolen away, and James Monroe took it down the court at full speed.
Sauvage took his eye off the action for a moment, taking a glance at the far end of the court where Smallwood was lying on his back. Due to the injury, Sauvage’s team had a five-on-four advantage. It also had a 64-40 lead with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter.
Sauvage called timeout so Smallwood could be attended to. The Beckley senior would re-enter the game for a final curtain call.
As time ticked down to zero, the Mavericks got to celebrate a 72-47 win and the first boys’ basketball championship for the school since it was formed in 1994.
James Monroe also wrapped up a 28-0 season, not counting a Greater Beckley win over the Mavs on Dec. 14 that was voided because GBC used ineligible players.
The Mavericks’ final win total matched that of Webster County in 2019. Elkins went 29-1 in 1935, according to the records of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
In the Class A state tournament, James Monroe led seven of the 13 statistical categories for team play. Their tourney average of 74 points per game was 12 higher than the second-place school.
James Monroe allowed an average of 45.7 points, holding their opponents to a combined 25.7% success rate on field goal tries.
The Mavericks also were tops in field goal percentage, making exactly half their attempts (86 for 172). They averaged 15.3 assists and 8.3 steals per game.
Senior Shad Sauvage earned the top spot in several individual statistics in his three Class A tournament games. His 23 points in the championship was the most in a single game; Smallwood was second with 21 points.
Sauvage made 5-of-8 attempts from 3-point range in that game as well.
He and junior Eli Allen each sank nine field goals in Saturday’s final. Allen had 20 points twice in the tournament, and set a new Class A tourney record with 12 assists in the title game.
Cameron Thomas had the best field-goal percentage in a single Class A game of the 2022 tournament, going 7-for-9 against Madonna on Tuesday night.
Collin Fox tied for the top number of steals in a game, with six against Huntington St. Joseph in the semifinals.
As the championship contest wound down, a huge cheering section for the Mavericks began a chant that echoed around the Coliseum: “Let’s go ... James Monroe.”
The purple-clad Mavs also won the school spirit award.
School principal Angie Mann said about the effect of the cheering, “They thrive off the crowd, these boys. The community has been so supportive. I think it helps, 100 percent, to have all these people up here cheering them on.”
She said it reminded her of the championship days for the James Monroe girls basketball team around 20 years ago.
The long road ended Saturday in the capital city with players climbing a ladder to cut down a net, and for postgame team photos. Several Mavericks swayed with the music as the public address system played “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Matt Sauvage noted in their postgame press conference, “I told the boys before we went out, it’s been a great journey. I hope these boys, all 13 of them, enjoyed the journey.
“But you’d be crazy if you said the destination wasn’t nice.”
