LINDSIDE – It was a memorable occurrence even if it was just because of the players involved.
It was 2020 and James Monroe and Bluefield were playing in a Coal Classic game at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
At the far foul line, James Monroe’s Eli Allen took a spill and Buefield big man Sean Martin reached over with one arm and picked Allen off the ground and stood him up.
Allen moments later looked at coach Matt Sauvage wide eyed and said, “Did you see that coach, he picked me up with one arm.”
These days its James Monroe who is strong-arming opponents, the most recent River View in a 91-34 Class A, Region 3 Section 1 championship victory.
Allen has spoken about that often, and he has gone from being a 5-foot-9 inch freshmen who was thrown to the likes of Bluefield and Shady Spring in an eight-win season, to a 6-foot-4 senior who is one of the top players in the state.
He had 27 in about two-and-a-half quarters Friday night in the Mavericks third straight win.
“Actually, we played Bluefield here a couple weeks ago and Sean came to watch the game,” coach Matt Sauvage said of the current WVU defensive tackle. “I went over and talked to him a little while and we talked about that incident. So that was kind of a fun moment.”
Eli Allen and long with Collin Fox and Josh Burks were all starters on that team.
“Coming in during summer practices I broke my patella and missed about 10 games,” Allen said. “Me, Josh and Collin all started and I think we went 8-15 against Bluefield, Shady, all of them. They beat us and they beat us pretty good. We were all little.”
They have gone on to win 66 games, three section titles, a Region 3 title and they will play for another next week.
Fox, rarely at a loss for words, was more succinct.
“The last couple seasons, we were 17-2 and then undefeated last year, we lost two this year (to Woodrow Wilson and Shady by a combined five) and a lot of times we don’t think about (the freshman year,” Fox said. “Then we will get to talking and it’s like, ‘Dang, we sucked we sucked out freshmen year.”
But it steeled the resolve of the freshmen who have gone on to go 74-19 over their careers, 66-4 the last three.
Friday the Mavericks had little touble getting on top of River View early with a relentless press that caused turnover and turnover. James Monroe scored the first 10 points of the game and led 28-10 after one.
If that wasn’t bad enough the held River View, which subbed in a completely different five in the second quarter, to two points and ended the half on a 28-0 run. Allen, Burks and Fox had 25 of those 28 points.
Midway through the third Sauvage pulled the starters and they took the rest of the night off.
“We kind of changed up the press a little, we weren’t running it right at the beginning of the season,” Burks said. “We watched some film and worked on it hard. We needed to execute and we did.”
“That’s something we’ve been working on and we’ve got two or three variations of it so it’s not the same thing,” Sauvage said. “We decided that we wanted to amp the pressure up at the beginning of the game so we could push the lead out.”
That the Mavericks did.
Sauvage, whose team was on the losing end of these games back in the seniors freshmen year, said blowout games are hard to coach.
“There is a fine line between pushing your starters and pushing the rotation and also sportsmanship,” Sauvage said. “That’s something we preach to the kids. The past two few weeks we’ve been playing one game a week and we’re trying to get ready for regionals. You want to get those boys playing but there is a fine line and it’s hard to coach that line. But we have to get ready for regionals and that’s what we did.”
By the midpoint of the third most of the starters were on the bench and the others were sitting with three minutes left in the third.
In addition to Allen with 27 points, Burks and Fox had 16 and fellow senior and four-year player Owen Jackson had 12.
Tyler Cooper had 11 to lead River View.
As the Mavericks seniors start their final postseason run, Sauvage said he has tried not to think about the finality of the careers of his decorated class.
“I try nit to think about that right now, see what’s going to happen,” Sauvage said. “These boys are special. This senior group has been special to me. and a special group to all of the coaches. I’m not going to talk about it until it’s over, whenever that is.”
The Mavericks will host Greenbrier West in the Region 3 championship Thursday at 7 p.m.
James Monroe 91, River View 34
RIVER VIEW
Tyler Cooper 4 1-2 11, Ashton Hunt 2 0-0 4, Gabe Lester 1 0-0 3, Kaiden Newberry 0 1-2 1, James Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Colton Graham 0 2-2 2, Mikey Pickleseimer 1 1-2 3, Josh Proffitt 2 0-0 6, Jaytex Hatfield 0 0-0 0, Hunter Church 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 5-8 34.
JAMES MONROE
Josh Burks 5 2-3 16, Layton Dowdy 2 0-0 4, Cooper Ridgeway 0 0-2 0, Eli Allen 10 1-2 27, Ryan Mann 0 0-0 0, Braxton Charlton 0 0-0 0, Evan Hunter 2 1-1 6, Chaz Boggs 0 0-0 0, Collin Fox 6 1-2 16, Ethan Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Juan Hopkins 2 0-0 4, Owen Jackson 6 0-0 12, Brady Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals: 36 5-10 91
River View.....................10 2 10 12 — 34
James Monroe..............28 30 24 9 — 91
Three-point field goals – RV: 5 (Cooper 2, Lester 1, Proffitt 2). JM: 11 (Burks 4, Allen 3, Hunter 1, Fox 3) Fouled out – None.
