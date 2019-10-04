LINDSIDE — The James Monroe High School football team generated a lot of second half offense while falling just shy of a comeback in a 38-35 loss at Wyoming East last week.
Mavericks head coach Chris Booth looks forward to his team making more plays on both sides of the football in Friday’s interstate game with Covington, Va. at Lindside.
“We had opportunities (at Wyoming East) ... if we’d taken advantage of it, everything would have been different,” said Booth, who got 300-plus passing yards from quarterback Monroe Mohler and more than 200 receiving yards from Xander Castillo for the second week in a row.
The second half offensive fireworks were impressive. But had he Mavericks’ defense taken advantage of more of its own opportunities, James Monroe might’ve gotten away with a win at New Richmond, Booth said.
“They had three balls if we’d knocked them down or intercepted it, everything could have been different. Our secondary didn’t do a good job reacting on those plays. One of those woulda-coulda-shoulda kind of deals,” Booth said.
James Monroe (2-2) has scrimmaged Covington (2-2) in recent seasons but this is the first time in Booth’s tenure as head coach that the Mavericks have played the Cougars in a regular season ball game.
The Cougars head into the game coming out of a 21-0 win against VHSL Class 2 James River. The offense is led by tailback Shaun Smith, who has been moved to quarterback in a wildcat set to maximize his impressive athleticism.
“Covington is pretty good. They’re comparable to Greenbrier West,” said Booth.
