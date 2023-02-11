LINDSIDE — Defense ruled the night on Friday in Lindside.
The James Monroe Mavericks limited Bluefield to a single point in the second quarter and the Beavers never recovered, as the Mavs forced 16 turnovers and took a 68-56 win in a battle of two of the top teams in southern West Virginia.
James Monroe (17-2) head coach Matt Sauvage said, “It all comes from our defense. Our guys get after it, and I love that side of it.”
Buster Large, Bluefield’s veteran coach, said, “Anytime you score one point (in a quarter), you’re just not going to do very (well). … We sort of took a step back. I felt like we’d play a little better. But we did battle in the third and fourth quarter.”
“I’m proud of our effort,” Large said. “They (the Mavericks) are a very good high school team.”
Four Mavericks reached double-figure scoring, led by Eli Allen’s 17 hard-earned points, as James Monroe extended its winning streak to 10 games.
Bluefield (11-5), which had won five of their last six contests, also placed four players in double figures. William Looney canned seven field goals and led the way with 17 points. RJ Hairston added 12.
Allen said, “R.J. Hairston, he’s tough in the paint. … We worked on doubling him all week in practice, and not letting him get in there. He’s kind of their main guy.”
“We did a good job of containing him tonight, and we got the win.”
In the first quarter, the Beavers connected on 8 of 12 from the field, getting six points from Hairston, and crafting an 18-9 early advantage.
Sauvage said, “We weren’t executing the game plan the way we wanted. and the boys knew it. … So with about two minutes left there in the first quarter, they decided to play what we’d game-planned on.”
“I’ll be honest, I think our boys were over-hyped. This is one of the biggest crowds that we’ve ever seen here, which was awesome … . Once they settled in, we took care of a lot of business.”
The Mavericks flipped the script to take a 28-19 halftime edge, by outscoring the Beavers 19-1 in the second frame,
Allen said, “We got down a little bit; didn’t make any shots. The second quarter, we came in and played really good defense. So that was a really big momentum change.”
Early in the third period, the Bluefield defense shut down James Monroe on three straight trips down the floor and the Beavers used a seven-point run of their own to narrow their deficit to 37-29. Again, the Mavericks regained their composure.
Sauvage said, “We told them at halftime (that) Bluefield’s going to make a run. They’re too good of a team not to. They made a run right at the beginning of (the half). I told our guys, ‘Just calm down, and let’s do what we do.’”
Allen floated in the lane for a bucket that restored the Mavs’ lead to 12 points going into the final stanza.
The Beavers used a 10-4 splurge to close the gap to 57-51 with 5:06 on the clock. The run was powered by three defensive rebounds by Looney.
Bluefield managed just two field goals after that, however, and the home team was 5-for-7 from the field down the stretch,
As the clock ran down, Allen stood with the basketball near the home crowd and lifted his left hand to encourage the fans to celebrate the victory.
Sauvage said the Bluefield coaches “have got them boys playing. They’re a really good team, and they’re going to make a deep run, a real deep run, in double-A (tournaments). So, hats off to them. I love the way they play.”
“With that being said, our guys decided that we can play.”’
James Monroe was coming off a long break from playing after whipping Meadow Bridge 111-38 on Jan. 31.
The second win over Class AA Bluefield was important, said James Monroe’s Ryan Mann, “because they’re a big school.”
Before the varsity game, the school recognized the James Monroe boys basketball team of 1995-96, the only boys squad from the school to make it to the state tournament prior to last spring’s championship squad.
In the spring of 1996, the Bluefield Beavers ended the Mavs’ postseason dream in the Charleston Civic Center. The alumni from that team hadn’t forgotten.
Allen said, “Two of my uncles were on (that team). They said, what they wanted as their gift for (the night), was to get a win. So we got them their gift.”
In the junior varsity opener of the night, Mann scored 16 and fan favorite Brady Baker had 14 points in the Mavericks’ 52-43 victory.
The Beavers play five of their remaining six regular-season varsity games at home, starting with this afternoon’s rematch with the Graham G-Men. Bluefield won the first encounter 64-57 in late December.
Large said, “We’ve got two weeks of the regular season to play. We’ve got to be more consistent, and try to get ready for the sectional and regional.
“I think we’ll be fine.”
The Mavericks are scheduled to travel to Charmco on Tuesday to take on Greenbrier West.
James Monroe 68, Bluefield 56
At Lindside
BLUEFIELD (11-5)
Kam Ron Gore 3 4-5 10, Sencere Fields 1 1-2 4, William Looney 7 2-2 17, Caleb Fuller 3 3-4 10, RJ Hairston 6 0-3 12, Brandon Fong 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 10-16 56.
JAMES MONROE (17-2)
Josh Burks 6 1-1 16, Cooper Ridgeway 1 2-4 4, Eli Allen 6 4-5 17, Collin Fox 6 0-0 15, Juan Hopkins 1 2-3 4, Owen Jackson 5 0-0 12. Totals 25 9-13 68.
Bluefield ………… 18 1 22 15 — 56
J Monroe ……….. 9 19 25 15 — 68
3-point goals: B 4 (Fields 1, Looney 1, Fuller 1, Fong 1); JM 9 (Burks 3, Fox 3, Jackson 2, Allen 1). Total fouls: B 16, JM 17. Fouled out: none. JV game: JM won 52-43.
