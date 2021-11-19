LINDSIDE — The impressive showing of the James Monroe Mavericks’ defense and offense last weekend have carried the Monroe countians into the quarterfinals of the Class A football playoffs.
The seventh-seeded Mavericks (8-3) will take on No. 2 Doddridge County (10-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Doddridge County seat of West Union, about halfway between Parkersburg and Clarksburg.
“It feels amazing,” said James Monroe freshman quarterback Layton Dowdy.
As has often been the case, last Saturday’s 32-0 victory by the Mavs was keyed by a defense that has allowed an average of 15.1 points this season. It held Trinity Christian School to minus-25 yards rushing and 70 yards passing – and only three earned first downs.
James Monroe head coach John Mustain said, “All in all, they did a great job, the whole defense. They’ve kind of been holding us together all year long. They’ve continued to improve; our offense is starting to come around a little bit better.
“I’m just happy with the way the whole team played.”
Dowdy handled the quarterback duties like a veteran. He responded with a 5-for-9 passing night that included back-to-back touchdown throws to Cameron Thomas in the second quarter.
Dowdy also ran 20 times for 86 yards. He rushed the ball seven times in a 10-play drive in the middle of the second half, capping it off with a short touchdown carry.
His pairing with sophmore Cooper Ridgeway paid dividends statistically – Ridgeway had 101 yards rushing – and mentally.
Asked about how he was able to contribute as a freshman, Dowdy said, “Cooper Ridgeway, he’s really helped me. … A bunch of the upperclassmen have helped me out. I’m grateful for that.”
Dowdy said his workload rushing the ball was unexpected.
“Usually, Cooper gets most of the carries,” the freshman said. “Yeah, I was a little surprised, but it seemed to work fine.”
Eli Allen, a junior who had seen action at quarterback and wide receiver, found ways to contribute. On defense, he broke up a Trinity Christian pass on the second play of the game, leading to a quick three-and-out. Allen punted for an average of 37.6 yards per boot, and kicked two extra points.
Mustain said, “Over the last few weeks, we’ve kind of started leaning toward settling in with (Dowdy at quarterback). Eli’s a very good blocker, and Eli’s a good receiver. Being able to see Layton continue to mature like that is only going to make this team better and better.”
Five Mavericks carried the ball last weekend, and three of them scored on the ground. The rushing attack gained 285 yards on 51 attempts – an average of 5.6 yards per carry.
The coach added, “All in all, all of our backs had some good runs tonight. … It really helps out when you’ve got more than one person to go to.”
The Class A field took on a different slant after week one of the playoffs, in which top-seeded Cameron fell out of the brackets with a 19-14 loss to Gilmer County (7-4), the 16th-ranked school.
Amid the celebration in the James Monroe locker room last Saturday night, Mustain said, “The thing you’ve got to get these kids to realize is, when you get to the playoffs, anything can happen. It’s happened to us in a positive (way) over the years, and it’s happened to us in a negative over the years.”
“I love the way West Virginia does their point system. I absolutely love it. But nothing’s perfect. and the thing of it is, you just never know. and that’s the great thing about these playoffs.”
The elimination of previously-undefeated Cameron was “a little bit of a surprise,” Mustain said, “but Gilmer’s got a really good team.’
