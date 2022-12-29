BECKLEY — Josh Burks scored 21 points and the James Monroe boys basketball team collected a 74-59 win over Calvary Baptist at the Little General Shootout at the Raleigh County Armory.
Collin Fox scored 19 points to pace the Mavericks (7-0) while Eli Allen contributed 16 points for the defending Class A state champs.
Cooper Ridgeway and Owen Jackson added eight points apiece.
Isaiah Bosley fired up 23 points to lead Calvary Baptist (6-3) while teammate Stevie Hicks scored 21 points.
JM plays Woodrow tonight at 8 p.m.
Princeton 99
Mount Hope Christian 47
BECKLEY — Princeton outscored Mount Hope Christian 18-1 to open the game and never looked back in a 99-47 victory at the LG Battle of the Armory Wednesday.
Princeton (6-1) which came in entering 93.1 point per game, had four players reach double figures, led by Chase Hancock and Kris Joyce, with 18 each. Koen Sartin had 14 and Nic Fleming 12.
The real difference was on the defensive end. The Tigers had 21 steals and forced 29 turnovers.
“It’s all on defense for us,” coach Robb Williams. “We have set offensive plays but we’re nasty in transition. We run, we gun.”
Fleming had seven steals and five assists for the Tigers, who shot 53 percent for the game ((48 of 81).
Nolan Caarney (22) and Josiah McKoy (19) combined for 41 of the Warriors’ 47 points.
Princeton (6-1) will face Charleston Catholic in the championship of the Pepsi Division of the tournament. Mount Hope Christian gets the loser.
Girls Basketball
River View 52, Man 29
BRADSHAW — Haylie Payne poured in 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders to victory over the Lady Hillbilles at home.
Trista Lester, Katie Bailey and Abigail Pruitt chimed in with 10 points apiece for River View (3-3).
Kera Anderson scored 14 points to pace Man (1-5).
The Lady Raiders ring in the busy New Year next week, starting Tolsia Monday, Montacalm on Tuesday and Greenbrier West on Friday.
