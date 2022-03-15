CHARLESTON — It was “another ballgame,” said James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage. But it was something more.
Playing in its second state boys tournament since the school’s creation, the Mavericks of James Monroe advanced to the final four of Class A on Tuesday evening with an 83-46 drubbing of the Madonna Blue Dons at the Charleston Coliseum.
“We worked really hard, all offseason,” senior Shad Sauvage said. “We knew we wanted to come down here and get a win.”
The stats provide a thumbnail report of the Mavericks’ dominance. The Monroe County squad, holding the top seed in the Class A field, out-rebounded Madonna 42 to 29, and outscored the Dons 38 to 18 in the paint.
James Monroe (26-0) shot 50.8% from the field, sinking 30 field goals to just 16 for their opponents from the Northern Panhandle. Assists led to 18 of the Mavs’ field goals.
The defensive end of the floor is where it all starts for the Mavericks. That was illustrated by five Madonna turnovers in the first five minutes, and 15 giveaways overall.
Six James Monroe players contributed to the team total of 10 steals, and eight Mavs took part in the team’s 26 defensive boards.
“You had everybody coming in and doing their job, playing their roles,” Matt Sauvage said.
Eli Allen’s talent again showed up across his stat line, starting with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, seven of them on defense. He also had six assists and his team’s only recorded block.
Shad Sauvage sank four field goals, all from beyond the 3-point arc, and was 4-for-4 at the free throw line. Cameron Thomas made seven of nine field-goal tries and cleared eight rebounds. Haiden Huffman was effective off the bench, with four rebounds.
Thomas, who was bracketed by tall rangy Madonna counterparts, said, “You just had to work hard. They were a little bit bigger, so I just had to make ‘em tired.”
The Blue Dons (17-8) from Weirton got 12 points from Anthony Mascio and 11 from 6-foot-5 senior Evan Bone.
Four James Monroe players chipped in points to create a 14-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Dons made their first field goal on a hook shot by Mascio with 7:20 left before halftime.
“I think the pace bothered them (Madonna) a little bit, just the pressure,” Matt Sauvage said. “All the film that we watched, it looked like they were big on half-court set offenses. So I thought if we could pressure and push the pace a little bit, it would distract them. and I think it did.”
Madonna head coach George B. Vargo said, “Nothing would fall. Nothing went in. It kind of set the tone for the game.”
A steal by the Mavs’ Cooper Ridgeway led to Allen’s fast-break layup to give James Monroe a 36-10 halftime margin.
Allen and a Madonna player got into a bumping match at the buzzer, and Allen was assessed a technical foul. That meant the third quarter started with two free throws, and Santino Arlia sank both.
With about five seconds left in the period, Allen stole the ball near midcourt and dribbled quickly down the floor, tossing a layup into the hoop a split second before the buzzer to give James Monroe a 56-29 advantage.
The Blue Dons were shut out for the final 2:46 of the game, most of which was played by reserves for both sides. The Mavs’ Owen Jackson closed out the scoring with a basket from the paint and two free throws after a technical foul on Madonna’s Koleton Grishkevich.
James Monroe will play in the Class A semifinal at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s late-night game between Huntington St. Joseph and Cameron. The championship is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Mavs’ coach said he has learned to trust his players and handle their fun-loving approach to basketball.
“This is my first group I’ve ever coached that I don’t try to make them focus too much,” Matt Sauvage said. “If they’re really loose … they almost play better.”
“All 13 players, they enjoy it. and it’s nice to see young men just enjoying the game of basketball, that we all love.”
“Obviously, our goal is the state championship. But, win or lose, I just want these young men to be able to enjoy the journey.”
Vargo, who coached the Dons to a 2011 state championship, said James Monroe is “a good basketball team. They’ve got good players. It just wasn’t our night, tonight.”
“Sometimes things don’t go the way you want,” the coach said. “Hopefully, these guys will understand that you’ve got to rebound, you’ve got to re-focus, and tomorrow will hopefully be a better day.”
At Charleston Coliseum
MADONNA (17-8)
Luke Amaismeier 3 0-0 8, Santo DoBraska 0 0-0 0, Santino Arlia 1 2-2 5, Matt Amaismeier 3 2-2 9, Evan Bone 4 3-4 11, Anthony Mascio 5 0-0 12, Nicolas Serafine 0 0-0 0, Koleton Grishkevich 0 0-0 0, Luca Muzzi 0 1-4 1. Totals 16 8-12 46.
JAMES MONROE (26-0)
Josh Burks 4 0-0 11, Shad Sauvage 4 4-4 16, Eli Allen 7 6-8 20, Collin Fox 3 4-4 10, Cameron Thomas 7 0-3 14, Cooper Ridgeway 2 0-0 4, Haiden Huffman 1 0-0 2, Ethan Ganoe 1 0-0 2, Owen Jackson 1 2-2 4, Layton Dowdy 0 0-0 0, A.J. Walker 0 0-0 0, Jakobey Meadows 0 0-2 0, Brady Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 16-23 83.
Madonna .....................…1 9 19 17 — 46
James Monroe ……… ..14 22 20 27 — 83
3-point goals — MA 6 (L. Amaismeier 2, Arlia 1, M. Amaismeier 1, Mascio 2); JM 7 (Burks 3, Sauvage 4). Total fouls — MA 15, JM 9. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — MA, Grishkevich. JM, Allen.
