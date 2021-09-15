LINDSIDE — In the era before the dawn of COVID-19, Tuesday was typically a day for the first serious practice simulations of the game plans that were drawn up to counter an opponent one fully expected to face on Friday night.
Nowadays, its part of a regional head-count to determine who might still get to play on a given week and who probably — or certainly — won’t. It’s a day where coaches try to lay concrete plans for a ballgame that still hovers in the uncertain category of hopes and dreams.
James Monroe head coach John Mustain is preparing the Mavericks for an eagerly-awaited home football game with Meadow Bridge. Like any high school football team, James Monroe is hoping to win. Except that nowadays, they’re hoping first that they can simply get to play.
The Mavs haven’t played over the last two weeks since opening to a 19-8 loss to Sherman.
“I think I kind of fell into a trap thinking that we had turned the corner and everything was looking great.” said Mustain, who came out of retirement to resume the reins at James Monroe, which became the steward of Monroe County’s collective past high school gridiron traditions when it was created by consolidation.
“I think all of us, in many ways, maybe let our guard down. But I still at this point have hope that we’re going to get 10 games in,” he said.
There is reason to take nothing for granted these days. As of Tuesday Princeton’s Friday football game with Linsly at Hunnicutt Field was cancelled or suspended (TBA). Montcalm’s impending game at Craig County was also a no-go, with the Generals scrambling to line up a replacement for this week.
Union at Graham was tentatively still on tap for Thursday night at Mitchell Stadium. On Friday, Westside at PikeView, Summers County at Mount View, Tazewell at John Battle, Narrows at Giles and Woodrow Wilson versus Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium were all thumbs-up. River View at Hurley and Abingdon at Richlands also seem to be in the mix. But of course, all this can change overnight.
Mustain sticks to the protocols and puts his kids through their paces and hopes for the best.
“We’re trying to mitigate the best we can in the locker room. We require the kids to wear a mask in there and as soon as they get up the hill we check them and make sure they’re feeling OK. And [after practice] we tell them to get in there and get out of the locker room as fast as they can,” Mustain said.
“That’s basically all we’ve been doing. At this point, I don’t know what else you can do. It would be nice if everybody got vaccinated, but even getting vaccinated is no guarantee that you won’t get it. I’ve got two family members that had been vaccinated and they caught it after they were vaccinated. I’d like to think that the vaccination will at least keep the severity of the virus down if you catch it. It seems that’s been the case in most instances.”
Mustain has had to do quite a bit of schedule wrangling already in his effort to make up for James Monroe’s two previous missing dates.
“We were fortunate to be able to switch with Greenbrier West. They played Pocahontas County this past week, which opened up October 8 for them. Which happened to be our open date. So that really helped out,” Mustain said.
“We rescheduled Pendleton for Tuesday [Sept. 21]. So from Friday to Friday we’re going to have Meadow Bridge, Pendleton on Tuesday and go to Covington the following Friday. And that’s kind of tough. I remember one time when I was in junior high we played two junior high ballgames in the same week. It’s not necessarily a fun thing to do. Football takes such a toll out of you. When you add the contact ... the potential violent contact that you have in football, it makes it that much tougher,” he said.
Mustain is acutely aware of how hard-hit James Monroe’s regular season was by COVID-19 cancellations last season. The program has a lot of promising athletes moving up through the class ranks who desperately need live reps to become the best they can be before they matriculate out of the system.
“Hopefully at this point we can get through these next nine games. But it seems like every week there have been 10 or more postponements or forfeits or whatever that have occurred,” Mustain said.
“I’ve said all along that I don’t know how anybody went through what those kids and coaches had to go through last year. I’ve been kind of getting a taste of it ... we’ve had several kids who’ve had to quarantine. In spite of it all, we’ve been kind of fortunate as far as the team goes. Hopefully, we’ll continue to luck out and get all these games in,” he said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.