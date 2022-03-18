CHARLESTON — For the fourth time this season, and in the fourth different locale, the boys basketball teams from James Monroe High School and Greater Beckley Christian School will face off this morning.
This time, a long-sought state championship is at stake as the Mavericks and Crusaders will contend for the Class A trophy at the Charleston Coliseum.
“We’re looking forward to it,” James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage said on Thursday night, after beating Huntington St. Joseph 67-44 in the semifinals, “Greater Beckiey is a great team … one of the better teams in the state. I’ve said it all year long, they are.”
“I talked to Coach (Justin) Arvon (of Greater Beckley) right before the game. He wished us good luck. He’s got his boys playing, he’s got them playing really well.”
“We’re excited for the matchup. We’re ready to play. I’d like to go ahead and get it started (Friday), if I could.”
James Monroe (27-0) is shooting for a perfect season, but it wouldn’t have been so if Greater Beckley (7-20) had not been made to forfeit a win over the Mavericks on Dec. 14. That was one of 16 forfeits the Crusaders were saddled with for using ineligible players in the first half of the season.
In their most recent meeting, James Monroe defeated Greater Beckley 78-71 on March 3 in their sectional championship game. But the Crusaders fought their way to the state level by beating Webster County in a regional final the next week.
The Mavericks’ unrelenting, technically-sound defense has shocked their opponents in the state tourney so far. St. Joseph connected on only 22% of its field-goal tries Thursday, and had its offense short-circuited by its 14 turnovers and James Monroe’s 36 defensive rebounds.
Don’t expect anything different today. It’s what’s got the Monroe countians this far.
“Defense is where this team wins games,” Sauvage said. “Most people see our offensive side, which … I’m not saying it’s bad, but our defense creates everything for us. I feel like these guys have bought into it.
“I don’t think they really care who we play. They just want to come out and shut people down. … They just get after it. They love it,” the coach said. “It’s just, you’ve got to want to play defense, and not everybody likes to play defense.”
Josh Burks, a junior guard for the Mavs, is a prime example of that commitment.
Sauvage said, “Josh does not get enough credit for what he does. Josh absolutely shuts down people on defense, and frustrates them. But, when you look at the stat line, sometimes there are not a lot of stats on him.”
“Josh doesn’t care about his stats,” the coach added. “Josh is OK with it. I mean, we try to give him praise.”
St. Joseph coach Todd Maynard said that Burks “applies pressure, pressure, pressure, pressure. … They’ve got three guards who are probably the best in the state, I don’t care which class it is.”
That triumvirate includes junior Eli Allen and senior Shad Sauvage.
Maynard said, “The Allen kid is just a phenomenal, phenomenal player. He’s the real deal. I would say he’s probably in the top two players in the state.”
Matt Sauvage, Shad’s dad, said, “At one point (against St. Joseph), Shad was struggling, a little bit, from the field. and what did Eli say? ‘Keep shooting!’ Because that’s our game.
“We know what we can do, what each player can accomplish out on the court, and they support each other in that manner.”
Collin Fox is hardly mentioned many nights, but in the state semifinal, he shot 8 for 14 from the floor, scoring 17 points, and picked up 13 rebounds and six steals.
“I just kind of take what’s there,” said Fox, a 6-foot junior. “I don’t try to force anything. I let (my teammates) do what they do, and get me open shots. and box out (opponents).”
Senior Cameron Thomas used his 6-foot-5 frame to clog up the St. Joseph offense in the paint, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Matt Sauvage said that his bench strength helped “hold serve, so to speak,” during a key stretch of the third period when foul trouble forced a couple of starters from the floor.
“I’m just excited for these guys,” the coach said, “because they get to play a game (that) they love playing. and they give it everything they’ve got. That’s what it all comes down to.”
He said, “I absolutely love these guys, and I couldn’t be more proud — not just because we won today, but because of who they are as young men.”
The team is also feeling the support of a big, vocal group of purple-clad fans from the rural county of Monroe.
“Monroe County’s not a big county,” Matt Sauvage said.
“And what this means to the community, and our school, it means as much to them as it does to us. That’s what it’s about. They know what they’re supporting up here. It’s not just about us.”
“Win, lose or draw on Saturday, we’ve shown what Monroe County is about. And, to me, that’s what it’s about. It’s their heart, it’s their desire, it’s their love of basketball – and the love of each other.”
Thomas said about this season, “Having the community coming (here) and showing out for us, it just means a lot, and I think I speak for everybody here (on the team). To see everybody supporting us, I’m just so happy to see it.”
And now, there’s one more opportunity to visit the capital city and witness the end of the championship quest.
“I just think these boys are ready to play,” Matt Sauvage said after Thursday’s win. “I mean, I really do. (Coaches) can only do so much. We can give them the plan, and these boys have got to execute. and (against St. Joseph), I thought, as a whole, they executed to the ‘T.’ “
Greater Beckley is the only team to have scored more than 66 points against James Monroe this season. They did it twice, in games that ultimately counted.
Sauvage alluded to the teams’ familiarity with each other’s personnel and strategies during his postgame comments on Thursday night.
“All three times we’ve played so far has been (a) dogfight,” Sauvage said. “It’s been a battle, the whole game. There wasn’t a time it wasn’t a battle. So I expect nothing different. I expect the same (kind of) game to take place, on both ends of the court.
“Not a whole lot of film has to be watched (to prepare for) this one, on either side. Not a lot of late nights watching film. We know what’s got to be done. Maybe there’s a few changes we need to make, but overall, we know what has to be done.
“So now all we have to do is to execute.”
