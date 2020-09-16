LINDSIDE — James Monroe High School head football coach Chris Booth openly admits that the Mavericks players currently in his program are at least a season or two away from reaching their peak potential.
But he’d still like for his kids to obtain some actual game experience at some point this fall. And the sooner the better.
“Have you ever seen those old westerns where one cowboy is shooting at the feet of another to make him dance? We feel like we’re kind of getting shot at and dancing around. We’re doing the best we can to dodge those bullets and keep moving,” said Booth, who has maintained his sense of humor in spite of it all.
The team’s preparations for the 2020 fall football season came to a screeching halt back in August when all high school sports in Monroe County were shut down due to a local COVID-19 spike that switched Monroe County from Code Green all the way to Code Red on West Virginia’s color-coded coronavirus metrics map.
The Mavericks returned to practice on Sept. 7 after the county dropped down to Code Orange. The team had expectations of getting in its minimum required 14 pre-kickoff practices one day before a slated Sept. 18 game with PikeView.
As of last Friday, however, all James Monroe fall sports suffered another collective setback when, in response to rising coronavirus cases in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice declared that practices other than basic conditioning could not be conducted under Code Orange. Now under the best of circumstances, the Mavericks won’t be able to get their 14th practice in the books in time to play this week. PikeView has already rescheduled to play River View at Bradshaw this Friday.
“We are ten days into the season, in terms of practice. That’s where we’re at. We’re way behind,” said Booth, whose players were still not cleared to engage in contact as late as Monday. “We were supposed to play PikeView and when we stayed in Orange and Mercer [County] went to Yellow, they decided to play River View ... and I don’t blame them. You’ve got to get games when you can get them.”
There were several reports on Monday that the governor and his team of advisers were considering further ‘tweaks’ to the color-coded system that might — or might not — help James Monroe athletes move closer to playing fall sports. Booth remains doubtful that any foreseeable changes could get his football team into a live game situation sooner than Friday, Sept. 25 versus Montcalm at Lindside.
“Not unless they grant us permission to have contact, I don’t see [playing any sooner] happening,” said Booth, who has tempered his frustration with optimism.
“The thing about our county right now, my understanding is that we’re trending toward Yellow. So, hopefully we’ll be Yellow on Saturday and have 14 days in hopefully Mercer County will stay Yellow and we can play Montcalm next week.”
Booth’s sense of urgency is also somewhat assuaged by the long view.
“We’re young, three seniors, a handful of juniors that are starting, a bunch of sophomores and down the road we’ll probably end up starting two or three freshmen. We just want to get on the field and get some experience. We want to win some games and we want to be competitive. But down the road — we think by 2021-2022 — we may be pretty decent,” he said.
