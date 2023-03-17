CHARLESTON — The James Monroe boys basketball team’s defense of its 2023 Class A state championship moves one step closer to payday today when the Mavericks face Clay-Battelle in a 1 p.m. state semifinal showdown.
The Friday semifinal will be a rematch for the Mavericks (23-2) and Cee Bees (20-6). James Monroe claimed a 91-55 win on the Clay-Battelle home court in Monongalia County on Jan. 14.
Clay-Battelle defeated Webster County 60-52 in Tuesday’s opening round. Today’s other Class A semifinal will pit Tug Valley (23-3) vs. Tucker County (19-4) at 9:30 a.m.
James Monroe is led by senior Eli Allen, who was Class A boys basketball player of the year last season. This week, he was named Gatorade Player of the Year for West Virginia.
Friday’s other Class AA semifinal pits Williamstown (25-0) versus Charleston Catholic (18-5). at 11:15 a.m.
