LINDSIDE — From start to finish, it was the Mavericks’ day to shine.
The purple-clad Mavs of James Monroe secured their second visit to the state football title game in school history on Friday, turning back the Maroon Knights of Wheeling Central Catholic High School 27-7 in a Class A semifinal.
The Knights managed just seven first downs and 101 net yards on the turf at the H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex in Lindside.
“I just can’t say enough about this defense,” said James Monroe head coach John Mustain. “They always seem to rise to the occasion. …They get after the ball, and they are a contact-driven bunch. They love the physicality of this game.”
Three of Layton Dowdy’s five pass completions went for touchdowns. Eli Allen scored the first two, on completions of 24 and 28 yards, while Nick Pitzer hauled in Dowdy’s last toss for a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Cooper Ridgeway ran 20 times for 87 yards and Braydie Carr had 10 carries for 71 yards for James Monroe (13-0), the top seed in Class A.
The Knights (10-2), seeded fifth in the playoff brackets, were without senior middle linebacker Parker Watkins, who broke his arm in the quarterfinals.
Their output suffered another big blow when fellow senior Lorenzo Ferrera, the team’s leading rusher, went down with an apparent knee injury on his second carry of the contest. He did not return and left the stadium complex limping.
Wheeling Central head coach Mike Young said after the game it was “a serious injury … but he’ll recover. He wants to play at the next level, and I know he will.”
Young said, “We lost to a better team than we were, tonight. Credit to them — their staff, their players. I’m disappointed, but yet, it’s been a great year, a great run … to see these kids grow and develop.”
“We have nothing to be ashamed of.”
James Monroe’s Ridgeway, a junior, said that the Maroon Knights were “a great team.”
“They’re the best team we’ve played, by far, this year. We just practiced hard this week — harder than we have all year.”
He said his offensive linemen “deserve all the credit, and I deserve none. They do everything for me (and) make me look good.”
One of those linemen, Jacob Hall, said, “We’ve got great backs that hit the holes when we make them, but, like the coaches always say, it’s always us up front that make the first step, and make that push for our backs.”
The Mavericks’ Allen took the opening kickoff 43 yards to set up his team on the Wheeling Central half of the field. Eight plays later — after converting on fourth and half-a-yard — the Mavs took a 7-0 lead when Allen scored on a slant-in pass and Owen Jackson added the point-after kick.
The momentum was already on the home team’s side.
Mustain said, “I think it did a lot for us, and it probably had a little bit of a negative effect on them — our ability to take the ball down the field and score on that first drive.
“Our kids, all year long, have told me, ‘Coach, if we win the toss, we want that ball,’” Mustain said. “I think, throughout this season, we’ve done a pretty good job, when we win the toss and get the ball first, of getting down the field and being able to score.”
The Maroon Knights were limited to three-and-out series on their only two drives of the initial quarter of play.
James Monroe led 14-0 after Allen grabbed the only interception of the game. He then switched over to offense and snagged a scoring toss from Dowdy, who dropped the ball in between two defenders with 4:21 left before halftime.
Late in the third period, the Mavericks’ offense achieved a first and goal at the 5, but a pair of penalties and a sack produced an improbable third and goal from the Knights’ 36. Allen’s second and last punt of the night went for a touchback.
James Monroe soon scored again on a 63-yard march, ending when Pitzer secured a reception, juked out a defender and dashed to the goal line.
The Maroon Knights claimed their only touchdown on the next series, that covered 72 yards in a dozen plays. Senior Riley Watkins took the ball up the middle for the final five yards.
On Friday, Watkins wore the Wheeling Central jersey that had been assigned to his injured twin brother Parker.
“Wheeling Central’s going to go on. They are a culture of champions,” Riley Wilkins said.
He said the semifinal loss “sucks, it stinks so bad. Every day, since last year when we lost, I’ve had one mission and that’s to win the state championship. That mission didn’t come true today, and it’s something I’ve just got to deal with.”
“But, good luck to James Monroe as they keep going on. I wish them all the best.”
The last points of the contest came on Will Boggess’s dazzling runback of the kickoff following Wilkins’ score. The Mavs dribbled an onside kick that popped straight up to Boggess, who ran untouched for the 48-yard touchdown.
For Wheeling Central, senior quarterback Payton Hildebrand completed 6 of 14 passes for 48 yards. He ran four times for 21.
Summing up the game, Mustain said, “We had some hiccups on offense. We probably left at least two, maybe three, touchdowns on the field tonight that we should have gotten.
“Those things happen. But as long as the defense keeps playing the way they are — it definitely keeps the enthusiasm up, it keeps the focus going as well.”
The Mavericks will attempt to finish off an undefeated campaign in the Class A state championship game, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Their opponent will be the winner of the other Class A semifinal between No. 11 Doddridge County and No. 2 Williamstown, which was still in progress late Friday night.
At H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex
Wheeling Central …….. 0 0 0 7 — 7
James Monroe ……….. 7 7 0 13 — 27
First Quarter
JM — Eli Allen 24 pass from Layton Dowdy (Owen Jackson kick), 8:01
Second Quarter
JM — Allen 13 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick), 4:21
Fourth Quarter
JM — Nick Pitzer 19 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick), 5:23
WCC — Riley Watkins 5 run (Eli Tucker kick), 1:58
JM — Will Boggess 48 kickoff return (pass failed), 1:46
____________
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WCC, Lorenzo Ferrera 2-5, Riley Watkins 9-14, Payton Hildebrand 4-21, Eli Tucker 4-6, Braden McWreath 3-15, Isaac Martin 1-2, Team 4-(—10). JM, Cooper Ridgeway 20-87, Braydie Carr 10-71, Chaz Boggs 2-12, Eli Allen 2-4, Nick Pitzer 1-7, Layton Dowdy 9-(—12).
PASSING — WCC, Hildebrand 6-14-48-0-1. JM, Dowdy 5-9-92-2-0.
RECEIVING — WCC, Ferrera 1-1, Watkins 2-36, Paxton Marling 2-10, McWreath 1-1. JM, Allen 3-65, Ridgeway 1-8.
____________
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs, WCC 7, JM 15. Rushes-yards, WCC 27-53, JM 44-169. Passing yards, WCC 48, JM 92. Total yards, WCC 101, JM 261. Penalties, WCC 2-18, JM 3-20.
