LINDSIDE — Eli Allen erupted for 35 points, leading the James Monroe boys to a 101-65 stampede over River View in the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 semifinal at James Monroe High School on Thursday night.
Shad Sauvage scored 17 points for the Mavericks (16-1), who led 44-29 at the half. Cameron Thomas contributed 14 points.
Daniel Dobbs led the Raiders with 18 points, going 9-for-13 from the free throw line. Chase Porter scored 18.
James Monroe will face Greater Beckley Christian in Saturday’s finals.
Greater Beckley 64, Mount View 61 (OT): Jordan McKinnin scored 19 points to pace the Crusaders in a Class A, Region 3, Section 1 tournament semifinal game in Beckley.
Kaden Smallwood added 14 points for GBC while BJ Mitchell score 13 and John Rose chipped in with 10 points.
Malaki Bishop scored 21 points to pace the Golden Knights (9-5). TJ Bell added 10 points.
Greater Beckley will play James Monroe at Bluefield State on Saturday at 7 p.m.
