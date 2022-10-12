PARKERSBURG — The unbeaten James Monroe Mavericks football team is ranked third among Class A football teams according to the WVSSAC weekly power rankings.
The Mavericks (6-0), who defeated Greenbrier West 27-0 at Lindside last week, are ranked just below Wheeling Central Catholic (6-0) and Williamstown (6-0), which are rated second and first, respectively.
West (6-1) is currently ranked tenth while Montcalm (6-0) and Tug Valley (5-1) are currently tied at 11th.
In spite of Friday’s 49-13 loss at Hurricane for its second loss of the regular season, Princeton High School has not fallen out of the Class AAA playoff pitcture. The Tigers (3-2, 7.6) are ranked 17th behind No. 16 Brooke (4-2, 7.83) and No. 15 Hedgesville (4-3m 7.86). Just behind Princeton at No. 18 is Oak Hill (4-3, 7.43).
Princeton plays No. 14 Woodrow Wilson (5-2) at Hunnicutt Stadium, on Friday.
