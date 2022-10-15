HICO — James Monroe’s Braydie Carr remembers showing up at football practice his first day — all 115 pounds of him — and everyone looking like monsters.
On Friday night, at Midland Trail, he looked like a monster to the Patriots, rushing for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 3 Mavericks beat Midland Trail 42-0
“This is the best game I’ve ever had,” Carr said. “The most carries I’ve ever had, the most yards I’ve ever had, just a real emotional night. I’ve worked real hard for this..”
“I had a strong feeling coming into the season that he was going to help us in the run game,” coach John Mustain said. “I can’t say I’m surprised because he has those capabilities.”
The James Monroe run game, particularly Carr, flexed its muscle early, three run — and 18-yarder from Cooper Ridgeway coming ahead of a 42-yard touchdown run by Carr to give the Mavericks the early lead.
Midland Trail’s Cody Harrell, the Patriots’ big-play guy, then ripped off a 65-yard kickoff return inside the James Monroe 20. But the Mavericks defense tightened up and Trail was forced to attempt a 39-yard field goal that was short.
It was a harbinger of things to come. Big plays by the Mavericks and self-destruction by the Patriots.
Ridgeway added a 55-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to make it 14-0.
Eli Allen had two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown that gave the Mavericks a 21-0 lead. He now has six interceptions to go with the seven touchdown receptions.
Carr added two rushing touchdowns in the second half, a three yarder and then he drove a 76-yarder to the end zone that made it 35-0. Ethan Ganoe ended the scoring with a second interception return for a score, this one from 35 yards out.
Add four interceptions, two returned for touchdowns and you have the makings of what was the fifth shutout of the season in a 7-0 start.
Ridgeway added 156 yards on the ground.
“One of the biggest aspects of that is I’ve been seeing this (offensive) line grow over the last three or four weeks,” Mustain said. “They went through several growing pains early on.”
. If it were up to me, I would run all the time. The thing of it is if you are going to run the ball you have to finish it off. I thought we could have some success running the ball.:“
Moore said he had instructed his quarterbacks not to throw the ball over the middle because of the ball hawking skills of the Mavericks, most notably Allen. He even pulled starter Gladwell for a couple series and replaced him with Aiden Maichle.
“That was just me trying to get (Gladwell’s) Attention,” Moore said. “I told him not to throw the ball high over the middle. Even the backup quarterback, Aiden Maichle did it too. The Allen kid is legit. (James Monroe defenders) are like a shark smelling blood, and when that ball goes in the air (Allen) is going to go get it. He is a ball hawk. They get good pressure up front and make your quarterback make throws he really doesn’t want to make. The capitalized on every one of our mistakes.
Midland Trail honored the members of the 1971 and 1972 teams that won back-to-back state championships and its coaches, including head coach Roger Eades. Those teams did not lose a game and at one time won a then record 36 straight wins, a record that stood for nearly 45 years.
